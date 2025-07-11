The China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA) has released its 2024 rankings of Chinese energy storage companies, with CATL, Sungrow, and CRRC Zhuzhou Institute securing top positions across key segments. From ESS News China's top energy storage companies in 2024 have been named by the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), which unveiled its annual rankings recently. The rankings, based on shipment volumes and installed capacity, offer a snapshot of the evolving competitive landscape in China's energy storage sector and its expanding global footprint. CATL retained its dominance as the leading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...