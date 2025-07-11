Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

The following audited annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 are available for viewing:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited;

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited;

Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited; and

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC.

A copy of each has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

The full documents can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports

For further information please contact:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

BD6 2SZ

Attn: Company Secretary