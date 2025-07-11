Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements
The following audited annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 are available for viewing:
- Yorkshire Water Services Limited;
- Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited;
- Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited; and
- Yorkshire Water Finance PLC.
A copy of each has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The full documents can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports
For further information please contact:
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Attn: Company Secretary
Email:compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk
