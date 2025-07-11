Germany's Ait Group has introduced residential ground-source heat pumps using less than 150 grams of propane, based on results from the Fraunhofer ISE LC150 research project. The new systems deliver up to 6 kW of heating with a seasonal coefficient of performance of 5. 14. Ait-Group, a Germany-based heat pump manufacturer, said it has started selling two new types of ground-source heat pump systems for residential use. The new products are based on the results of the Fraunhofer ISE's LC150 research project. The team launched the project in 2020 to develop a standardized, refrigerant-reduced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...