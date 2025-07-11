NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / In the latest blog, Cascale's Senior Manager, Public Affairs, APAC, Howard Kwong shares insights from Cascale's joint project with the International Apparel Federation (IAF). The project featured a series of in-depth interviews with 12 global manufacturers across the globe to better understand their sustainability priorities, traceability burdens, and policy needs.

Read the full blog, titled: Centering the Manufacturer Voice: Key Insights from IAF, Cascale Interview Project

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/centering-the-manufacturer-voice-key-insights-from-iaf-cascale-i-1047906