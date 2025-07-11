Anzeige
Freitag, 11.07.2025
WKN: A0M4ZP | ISIN: CNE1000004Y2 | Ticker-Symbol: FZM
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 12:01
2,759 Euro
+1,28 % +0,035
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ZTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZTE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6942,76516:37
2,6932,76616:38
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 15:42 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZTE Corporation: ZTE CDO Cui Li Highlights Efficient and Green AI as a Driver of SDGs Progress at AI for Good Global Summit

GENEVA, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that Cui Li, the company's Chief Development Officer (CDO), was invited to attend the workshop themed "Navigating the Intersect of AI, Environment and Energy for a Sustainable Future" at the AI for Good Global Summit 2025 held in Geneva. During the session, she delivered a speech titled "Accelerating Progress Towards SDGs with AI-powered New Paradigm," where she shared ZTE's innovative efforts to drive efficient and green AI, and to deepen the integration of AI with ICT technologies and products, with the goal of accelerating AI accessibility and low-carbon transformation of society.

ZTE CDO Cui Li Highlights Efficient and Green AI as a Driver of SDGs Progress at AI for Good Global Summit

Cui Li observed that the latest AI surge, driven by large language models, is sweeping the world at incredible speed. This rapid advance is accompanied by soaring computing demands and surging energy consumption. Achieving sustainable AI has therefore become an industry-wide imperative, and the key lies in defining a clear and efficient pathway. Framing the issue from two perspectives-"Energy for AI" and "AI for Energy"-she outlined how companies can scale AI in a greener, more efficient manner and, in turn, harness AI to drive an energy transition that cuts costs, improves efficiency, and supports a low-carbon future.

In terms of "Energy for AI," Cui Li emphasized that the industry faces an "Inverted Triangle Dilemma" and efficiency holds the key to solving the dilemma. In response, ZTE is tackling the issue on three levels-developing efficient infrastructure, enabling efficient intelligence enhancement, and accelerating impact through efficiency-collectively driving the efficient and green development of AI.

With respect to "AI for Energy," she highlighted that under the core strategy of "AI for All," ZTE has deeply integrated AI with its ICT technologies and products to build full-stack intelligent solutions. The company is now deploying AI capabilities across industrial, household and consumer scenarios, enabling cost-efficiency, operational gains and a lower-carbon trajectory for the wider economy.

For Cui Li's speech titled "Accelerating Progress Towards SDGs with AI-powered New Paradigm," please visit:
https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/zte-cdo-cui-li-highlights-efficient-and-green-ai-as-a-driver-of-sdgs-progress-at-ai-for-good-global-summit.html

Media Inquiry:
Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729423/photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601626/ZTE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zte-cdo-cui-li-highlights-efficient-and-green-ai-as-a-driver-of-sdgs-progress-at-ai-for-good-global-summit-302503315.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
