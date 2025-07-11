Anzeige
WKN: A14P98 | ISIN: US29786A1060
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 16:40
49,300 Euro
-0,87 % -0,435
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ETSY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETSY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,17549,30516:41
49,17549,30016:41
ACCESS Newswire
11.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

X-Design Launched AI Photo Editor to Aid Etsy Sellers in Creating Premium Product Visuals

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / X-Design recently launched its AI Photo Editor 1.0 version. This update introduces premium product image backgrounds designed to assist Etsy sellers. Non-professional sellers can create high-quality product listings in a single click. They no longer need to hire photographers and spend hefty sums on aesthetic setups.

X-Design 1.0 AI Photo Editor

X-Design 1.0 AI Photo Editor
X-Design 1.0 AI Photo Editor

Unlike many AI generators that tend to alter the product's shape, size, or labels, this AI photo editor preserves the exact product, enhancing it while blending it naturally into the scene. It captures the kind of honest, handcrafted feel that Etsy sellers and their customers truly care about.

The Hidden Struggles of Etsy Sellers: Product Photography Woes

Product photography is not easy. It requires skill and advanced equipment to capture high-quality shots. Etsy sellers who are just starting their journey with this e-commerce giant often face tough competition from the sellers who have established themselves over the years.

Time Consuming and Expensive-Etsy sellers have multiple products in their stores. And one styling option may not suit all products.

Lighting is Hard to Get Right-When clicking pictures under natural light, it is difficult to get the shots accurately.

Composition Without Skill Brings Poor Shots-Composition is a skill that is learned with practical photography experience.

Every Product Needs a Unique Setup-Products can have diverse designs. That's why sellers need unique setups for each product.

How X-Design 1.0 AI Photo Editor Solves These Challenges

With this latest innovation, X-Design has built a new solution that saves Etsy sellers' money and time, while delivering natural-looking product shots with ease.

Create Lifestyle-Inspired Cozy Scenes in Seconds

Aesthetic product shots are incomplete without lifestyle-inspired ideas. X-Design 1.0 AI Photo Editor has a vast library of cozy scenes that can be implemented in your product images.

  • Instant AI-generated product shots in seconds.

  • Easily create a complete listing image set with one click - including main product images, scene-based images, and handheld product images.

  • Custom text prompts for high-quality results.

  • Clone and edit your own product shots.

Complete AI Photo Editing Toolkit

Not just image generation, this tool is a complete solution for photo editing. This entire procedure is easy and beginner-friendly.

Realistic AI On-models Preview Shots

Apparel POD sellers on Etsy are in for a treat! This tool generates realistic preview shots of models flaunting your apparel. This reduces the need to hire a photographer and a model.

Capture the Handmade Warmth in Every Photo

With X-Design, each AI-generated picture carries a handmade warmth. Through soft tones and natural aesthetics, the best of these products can be brought before the world.

About X-Design

X-Design is a complete photo editing platform that offers a wide range of image editing tools such as AI background generator, image enhancer, background removal, video enhancer and more.The all-new X-Design 1.0 AI Photo Editor has an enhanced collection of product background visuals with natural lighting, soft tones, and crisp edges that give a vibe to the product shots. Learn more: https://www.x-design.com/

Contact Information

David Liu
Marketing Specialist
david.liu@x-design.com

.

SOURCE: X-Design

Related Images



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/x-design-launched-ai-photo-editor-to-aid-etsy-sellers-in-creating-1047176

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
