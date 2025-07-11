Why Diamond Prices Are Falling - And What That Means for Consumers, According to Ritani

Global diamond prices have been on a sharp decline in recent years - and leading online jeweler Ritani says this may be one of the best times in history for consumers to buy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / According to Ritani's internal pricing data and supplier trends, natural diamond prices have dropped 15-25% over the past year, driven by slowing global demand and increased inventory from major suppliers. Lab-grown diamonds have seen an even steeper decline, with prices down up to 70% compared to just three years ago.

Diamond Jewelry



"These shifts are dramatic-but they're also empowering," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani. "Consumers are in the driver's seat. Whether you're shopping for a classic natural diamond or a larger lab-grown alternative, you're getting far more value for your budget today, but this won't be the case for long. Sales trends and market data are showing a shift from lab-grown diamonds back to natural diamonds, which means an increase in pricing is only a matter of time. Wise shoppers know the best time to purchase is now before prices increase."

Diamond Price Drops by the Numbers (2023-2025):

Natural diamonds: Average price per carat dropped 18.4% for GIA-certified 1.0ct-2.0ct stones

Lab-grown diamonds: Average price per carat fell 62% for similar carat and clarity

1.50ct lab-grown round diamond: Priced around $2,000 in 2025 vs. $6,000 in 2021

While price drops might concern investors, Ritani says the silver lining lies in increased access and smarter purchasing decisions.

"This isn't a race to the bottom. It's a recalibration of what value means," said Papasifakis. "We're seeing customers use the same budget to upgrade from a 1.0ct to a 2.0ct stone-or invest in better cut, clarity, or metal settings."

With Ritani's transparent pricing model, customers can view real-time price breakdowns, compare stones side by side, and speak with gemologists at no cost. Whether buying natural or lab-grown, Ritani encourages customers to prioritize cut quality, certification, and longevity over inflated brand markups.

"We believe the best diamond is the one that fits your values and budget - not marketing trends," said Papasifakis. "And right now, that budget goes a lot further."

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/why-diamond-prices-are-falling-and-what-that-means-for-consumers-accor-1047343