Token Communities Ltd.: New Waterfront Homes are Ready for Sale

Multiple New Luxury Waterfront Homes are near Completion in Florida

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Multiple Luxury Canal-Front Homes are Near Completion

ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) , a luxury waterfront real estate development company in Florida, is pleased to announce multiple new waterfront luxury homes are getting ready to be listed with its local Coldwell Bankers realtors.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, the first group of new construction homes located in Northport ( Sarasota County ) and Port Charlotte ( Charlotte County ) are gradually being completed at the moment. These new homes are all canal-front luxury single family homes with 4 bedrooms, 1 flex room ( can be used as the 5th bedroom ), 2.5 car garage, large play room and sun deck balcony on the second floor with great view of the boat dock and canal. All these new homes are within just one block away from the open water, with direct access to the Gulf of America. This model is called " Summit ", approximately 3,600. Sq.ft of interior space, sitting on 10,000. - 20,000. Sq.ft of land. The proposed sales price for these new construction homes are currently ranged from $ 1,350,000. to $ 1,900,000. as the listing prices.

The company is now an OTC-ID listed company starting July 1st this year, and the management has been working aggressively on the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project in Chambers County, Texas. Another DRC ( Development Review ) web meeting took place this morning with all the related county agencies and departments, a detailed Master Planned Development architectural design plan is now being prepared for the final review and approval.

For any Further Information or assistance, please call David at (631) 397-1111

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/new-waterfront-homes-are-ready-for-sale-1047744