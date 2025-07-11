Subaru of America: Subaru Loves to Care Initiative Donation of $30,000 to The Cooper Foundation Will Help Camden-Based Patients for Fourth Year in a Row

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Subaru of America, Inc. has once again reaffirmed its commitment to the Camden community with a generous $30,000 donation to The Cooper Foundation. Now in its fourth consecutive year, this support-part of the automaker's Subaru Loves to Care® initiative-helps eliminate barriers to care by providing durable medical equipment and reliable roundtrip transportation for patients served by Cooper University Health Care.

The funding directly supports patients in Camden with medical equipment often not covered by insurance, such as blood pressure monitors, glucometers, scales, wheelchairs, walkers, and canes. These tools empower patients, especially those with chronic conditions, to manage their health safely at home and reduce avoidable hospital visits.

In 2024 alone, this partnership served 402 Camden residents, delivering 24,780 individual pieces of medical equipment and 990 transportation rides to 230 patients. The program reached patients through trusted Cooper programs and clinics, including the Urban Health Institute, the Cooper Rowan Clinic for uninsured residents, the Center for Population Health, the Maternal/Infant Unit, OB-GYN Triage, and Cooper's Transitional Care and resident-run clinics.

"Our work simply wouldn't be possible without corporate champions like Subaru," said Philip A. Norcross, Esq., chairman of The Cooper Foundation Board. "This grant will remove real-world obstacles for many of our most vulnerable patients. We're proud to continue building a shared vision for a healthier Camden-together."

"Subaru is not just a corporate partner, but a true neighbor demonstrating care for the Camden community," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care. "Their consistent support directly strengthens the health and well-being of Camden residents."

"Subaru's support helps us provide essential medical care beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics to meet patients where they are, ensuring they get the care they need when they need it," added Kevin M. O'Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.

"At Subaru, we believe in showing up for our hometown," said Erica McLeod, corporate social responsibility manager, Subaru of America, Inc. "The Subaru Loves to Care initiative is about making a real difference, and this partnership with Cooper puts that promise into action by directly impacting people's lives right here in Camden."

Over the years, Subaru of America, Inc. has supported numerous Cooper initiatives, including the donation of four emergency vehicles to Cooper EMS, contributions to the Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and longtime sponsorship of The Cooper Foundation's Pink Roses & Teal Magnolias event for women's cancer programs.

The Cooper Foundation supports the patients, services, research and educational programs of Cooper University Health Care, one of the largest health systems in southern New Jersey. By partnering with the community, we help Cooper thrive and do more for the people of South Jersey. Generosity allows Cooper to deliver research that leads to cures, growth and development that transforms communities and care that goes beyond the ordinary for patients and their families.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

