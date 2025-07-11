AGI Technology Co., Ltd: AGI Technology at IFA 2025: Shaping the Future with Advanced Memory Upgrades

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGI Technology is set to unveil its latest advancements in high-performance memory and storage at IFA 2025, under the theme "Shaping the Future - Powered by Advanced Memory Upgrades." From AI-ready workflows to portable creation and the rise of new platforms like Nintendo Switch 2, AGI is reimagining how users store, create, and move data. This year's product lineup reflects AGI's dedication to speed, reliability, and adaptability-built for the evolving demands of creative mobility and the data-driven future.

Empowering Next-Gen Performance for Creative Mobility and AI-Ready Workflows

TF338 microSD Express: Built for Switch 2, Ready for More

Built on the SD 7.1 standard, the TF338 microSD Express card delivers over twice the performance of UHS-II cards. Purpose-built for the Nintendo Switch 2, it ensures faster loading times and smoother gameplay. With support for drones, action cams, and smartphones, it offers high-speed, flexible storage in a compact form-ideal for portable gaming and 4K content capture on the go. AI858 Gen5 SSD: Redefining Speed Across Workflows

Powered by the latest PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, the AI858 SSD achieves read/write speeds of up to 14,000/13,000MB/s, delivering a smoother experience across demanding workloads-from AAA gaming and 4K editing to AI-ready model loading. Featuring NANDXtend ECC management, DRAM cache, and a custom AGI-designed heatsink, the AI858 ensures sustained performance and thermal stability. Its TSMC 6nm controller also keeps power consumption low and efficiency high, making it a reliable solution for creators and data-intensive professionals. CK858 TURBOJET DDR5 RGB: Built for Intel® Core Ultra Performance

Designed to complement Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 platforms, the CK858 DDR5 memory module offers speeds up to 9200 MT/s and utilizes CKD architecture to improve signal integrity and offload time from the CPU. With support for XMP 3.0 profiles, users can activate instant overclocking without manual tuning. The memory module integrates on-die ECC, PMIC, and a TURBOJET heatsink, ensuring reliable, cool, and visually synchronized performance via RGB compatibility with major motherboard brands. A 10-layer PCB further enhances stability under high-frequency, heavy-load conditions.

Visit AGI at IFA 2025

Date : September 5 - 9, 2025

: September 5 - 9, 2025 Venue : Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds

: Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds Hall - Booth No.: H5.2-195



Join AGI at IFA 2025 to experience how advanced memory upgrades can elevate performance, creativity, and everyday digital life.

Contact Information

Sales Team

sales@agi-tech.com.tw

+886-2-27937256

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2edab918-0ca1-4808-87dc-3d3d16a3bf16