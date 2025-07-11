Telecom Cloud Market worth $56,005.8 million by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecom Cloud Market size will grow to USD 56,005.8 million by 2030 from USD 22,261.8 million in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during 2025-2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million Segments covered By Component (Platform, Solutions, Services), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Cloud Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), by NFV Software (VNFs/CNFs, NFVI) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Oracle (US), Intellias (Ukraine), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Juniper (US), Cisco (US), Amdocs (US), Virtusa (US), Mavenir (US), ACL Digital (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Robin.IO (US), NFWare (US), Telenity (Turkey), Inmanta (Belgium), and UK Cloud Communications (UK)

The Telecom Cloud Market is transforming global communications infrastructure by enabling telecom operators to virtualize, scale, and optimize network operations through cloud-native technologies. These solutions support critical functions such as core network deployment, radio access management, and edge service delivery, replacing legacy hardware with flexible, software-defined architectures. Powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, AWS Wavelength, and Microsoft Azure for Operators, the telecom cloud leverages network function virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing, and AI-driven automation. These components enable real-time orchestration, dynamic resource allocation, and improved service agility across multi-vendor, hybrid environments.

Market growth is driven by the widespread deployment of 5G, increasing demand for low-latency applications, and the rising need for cost-efficient, scalable network infrastructure. The telecommunications, manufacturing, and autonomous mobility industries are adopting telecom cloud solutions to support real-time data processing, ultra-reliable connectivity, and next-generation use cases. As telecom operators accelerate digital transformation, the telecom cloud is emerging as foundational infrastructure for multi-access edge computing, Open RAN, and cloud-native 5G cores. These platforms enhance operational flexibility, ensure compliance with data sovereignty requirements, and enable AI-powered network optimization, positioning the Telecom Cloud Market as a central pillar in the future of digital communications.

Platforms component segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The platform segment of the Telecom Cloud Market, encompassing cloud infrastructure and virtualization platforms such as VMware Cloud Foundation, AWS Outposts, and Microsoft Azure for Operators, is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the segment's pivotal role in enabling next-generation network transformation, particularly through support for 5G, edge computing, and network function virtualization (NFV).

Telecom operators are increasingly deploying cloud-native platforms to achieve scalability, reduce latency, and optimize operational costs. These platforms provide the essential foundation for deploying virtualized core and RAN workloads, offering interoperability and flexibility in multi-vendor, hybrid environments. Strategic alliances such as Broadcom-VMware's partnership with Deutsche Telekom and AWS's collaboration with Nokia are further accelerating adoption by delivering secure, telecom-optimized infrastructure solutions. Furthermore, increasing regulatory emphasis on data sovereignty, along with the industry's move toward Open RAN architectures, is boosting demand for strong, flexible platform solutions. As operators prioritize agility and long-term cost efficiency, the platform component is set to remain at the forefront of the telecom cloud ecosystem throughout the forecast period.

Public cloud model of deployment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The public cloud deployment model is estimated to dominate the Telecom Cloud Market share during the forecast period due to its unparalleled scalability, cost-effectiveness, and support for innovative telecom services. Public cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud enable telecom operators to deploy virtualized network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native 5G and IoT applications efficiently, minimizing infrastructure costs. A key development driving this trend is the launch of Nokia's Cloud RAN-as-a-Service on AWS, which streamlines 5G network deployments by leveraging public cloud elasticity. These platforms offer global accessibility, advanced AI/ML tools, and robust security, meeting stringent regulatory requirements. The adoption of Open RAN 2.0, announced by the O-RAN Alliance, further accelerates public cloud use by promoting interoperable, software-defined networks, enabling operators to deliver agile, high-performance services and maintain a competitive edge.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the Telecom Cloud Market during the forecast period, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure, widespread 5G deployment, and a supportive regulatory framework. The region's high demand for low-latency applications, including augmented reality, autonomous systems, and industrial IoT, is accelerating the adoption of robust cloud-native telecom networks. Key drivers include a strong push toward network virtualization, fueled by the adoption of scalable public and hybrid cloud solutions by major telecom operators. In line with this, the U.S. Department of Commerce launched the NextGen Telecom Initiative, offering incentives for cloud-based 5G infrastructure to improve nationwide connectivity.

Similarly, Canada's CRTC introduced policies in 2025 to expedite edge cloud deployments, particularly to support smart city projects and IoT-driven ecosystems. Strategic partnerships, such as Verizon's collaboration with Google Cloud to deploy Anthos for telecom workloads, further enhance the region's capability to optimize operations and innovate rapidly. With strong leadership in AI-driven network automation and a robust vendor ecosystem, North America is well-positioned to sustain its dominance in the global Telecom Cloud Market throughout the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in Telecom Cloud Market:

The major vendors covered in the Telecom Cloud Market are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Oracle (US), Intellias (Ukraine), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), and Huawei (China). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater market share. These organic and inorganic strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering telecom cloud solutions.

