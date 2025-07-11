Happy Even After Family Law Announces the From Conflict to Growth Scholarship

Children of divorce can apply for $2,500 to dedicate toward their college education.

HAMDEN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Happy Even After Family Law wants to offer financial assistance to a student who has undergone the stress of parental divorce. The new From Conflict to Growth Scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who has overcome the challenges of parental divorce.

The Happy Even After Family Law team invites undergraduate and graduate students from accredited United States colleges, universities, and graduate schools to compose essays of up to 1,000 words discussing:

Their experience with divorce

The most difficult elements of that transition

How they coped with the sudden change and the emotions that came with it

What lessons in resilience they learned as a result

Students have until November 30, 2025, to complete their essays and submit them for the team's consideration.

The team wants to read original and heartfelt stories from students who've struggled with the complexities of parental divorce. As such, the team asks that students refrain from using AI to generate their essays. The inappropriate use of AI will see a student's essay removed from the applicant pool.

Happy Even After Family Law also wants to note that its scholarship deadline is firm. Students must submit completed essays along with all other application materials by November 30, 2025. The team will not accept late or incomplete applications. Once the deadline passes, the team reserves up to three months to select its scholarship winner.

Please do not reach out to Happy Even After Family Law with questions about the status of a student's application. The team cannot provide families or students with updates. Instead, the team encourages applicants to keep an eye on the Happy Even After Family Law website for updates about this year's scholarship winner.

Students interested in applying for the From Conflict to Growth Scholarship can visit Happy Even After Family Law's terms and conditions page to learn more about the scholarship's eligibility criteria. The team looks forward to reading students' scholarship essays soon.

About Happy Even After Family Law

The Happy Even After Family Law team understands that families undergoing divorce are going through one of the most challenging ordeals they'll face in their lifetime. That's why Happy Even After Family Law After wants to make sure that today's divorcees have the opportunity to work with tried-and-tested divorce lawyers.

Happy Even After Family Law puts divorcees in touch with experienced Connecticut divorce lawyers who can tackle individual cases with compassion and care. The firm has supported thousands of clients on their journey to independent life and believes that divorce can be beautiful when divorcees have the right support.

Anyone in need of legal guidance ahead of upcoming divorce proceedings can contact Happy Even After Family Law for a case consultation .

