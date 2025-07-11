Announcing the BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship

Students have until December 15, 2025, to apply for this new $2,500 scholarship.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / In the words of a BenGlassLaw representative: "Officiating gives you something no other high school job can-leadership experience that actually matters. You'll be in charge, making real-time decisions, managing adults, and keeping your cool under pressure. You'll earn respect, grow in confidence, and learn how to lead-not by title, but by action. It's one of the smartest things you can do in your teens."

It is with this in mind that BenGlassLaw is proud to debut its Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship . Students applying for this scholarship have the opportunity to win $2,500 to dedicate toward their education at a United States college, university, trade school, or graduate school.

Students have until December 15, 2025, to complete a 500- to 750-word scholarship essay detailing their experiences as young referees and umpires. BenGlassLaw specifically wants students to include the following in their essays:

An introduction to the student and the sport(s) the student officiated.

A specific story or moment where the student demonstrated leadership as a referee or umpire-for example, how the student handled a challenging situation, mentored another official, or led by example through fairness and integrity.

A reflection on the personal and leadership skills the student has developed, such as confidence, communication, resilience, or emotional intelligence, and how the student plans to carry those into their education, career, or community life.

Their advice for a new referee or umpire.

The team is seeking honest and thoughtful essays that provide in-depth analysis of how officiating has influenced students' character development. As such, the inappropriate use of AI to generate a scholarship essay for the Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship will result in the applicant's immediate disqualification.

Students can visit the Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship page to learn more about the criteria they need to meet to qualify. The scholarship selection committee looks forward to awarding $2,500 to a student with a standout essay and a passion for the spirit of officiating.

About Ben Glass

Ben Glass isn't just a lawyer and business coach-he's also spent over 51 years refereeing youth and high school soccer. Officiating around 50 games a year, Ben stays close to the sport that's shaped his views on leadership, responsibility, and handling pressure. Passionate about guiding the next generation, he mentors young referees and even wrote YOU, A Teenage Soccer Referee to offer practical advice from his decades on the field. Now, he's proud to support them further with a scholarship opportunity.

About BenGlassLaw

BenGlassLaw is a Northern Virginia-based law firm dedicated to helping people stand up to powerful insurance companies. With decades of experience in personal injury, auto accident, and long-term disability claims, our team fights to secure fair compensation and guide clients through complex legal processes. At BenGlassLaw, we're committed to protecting your rights and helping you move forward with confidence.

Injured in an accident or have an illness that keeps you from working? You can reach out to BenGlassLaw today to learn how we can help.

