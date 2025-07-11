Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Named Top Travel Nurse Agency

Travel Nurses, Inc. named No. 2-rated agency for 2025 by BluePipes. This is the third consecutive year that Travel Nurses, Inc. has made the list.

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. has been named No. 2 on the BluePipes list of the best travel nursing agencies for 2025! This marks the third consecutive year the agency has received this recognition and the fifth time it has made the list since 2017.

BluePipes evaluated more than 450 travel healthcare staffing companies and aggregated more than 210,000 reviews from five sources. BluePipes manually pulled reviews from Google, Glassdoor, Indeed, Facebook, and Travel Nurse Central.

Travel healthcare professionals consistently praise Travel Nurses, Inc.'s recruiters for being thorough, attentive, accessible, supportive and not overly aggressive in their approach. The agency is also recognized for its strong benefits package and user-friendly software applications.

Chief Revenue Officer Lori Coates said, "Our recruiters work hard to create authentic relationships with our travelers, and it shows. We're incredibly proud to be recognized by BluePipes and even prouder of the community we've built."

Travel Nurses, Inc. is a top choice for healthcare professionals seeking a wide range of specialties. The agency staffs professionals in nursing and allied health, as well as contract, PRN and permanent placement.

About Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc., in Germantown, Tenn., provides quality healthcare professionals to facilities across the nation. Our commitment to transparency ensures that all professionals, not just nurses, can confidently accept any assignment without financial uncertainties. We were a top-rated agency in 2023 and 2024 on Great Recruiters, a 2025 USA Top Workplace, a recipient of the Inc. Best Places to Work award two years in a row, and are JCAHO certified.

To find out more about Travel Nurses, Inc, please visit our website at www.travelnursesinc.com. and follow us on social media at @travelnursesinc on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

