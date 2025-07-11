Bio Investments Group (BIG) and International Vaccine Institute (IVI) Forge Partnership to Accelerate Vaccine Self-Reliance in Africa and the Middle East

ZUG, Switzerland and SEOUL, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio Investments Group AG (BIG), a leading global healthcare-technology transfer platform, and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization dedicated to advancing vaccine discovery, development, and delivery, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating local vaccine manufacturing, clinical evidence generation, and capacity building across Africa and the Middle East.

This partnership underscores a shared vision to enhance global health security by fostering vaccine self-reliance in emerging markets, aligning BIG's execution and investment capabilities with IVI's technical guidance and global vaccine research, development, and regulatory expertise.

"This MoU marks a pivotal moment in our mission to localize life-science capabilities where they are needed most," said Sam Machour, CEO & Chairman of the Bio Investments Group. "By partnering with IVI, a globally respected institution, we are combining our investment and pharmaceutical technical capabilities in cutting-edge infrastructure and technology transfer with their deep vaccines scientific and public health expertise. Our joint efforts will accelerate the pace to self-sufficiency, will not only bring high-quality vaccines closer to African populations but also empower local economies through sustainable manufacturing and job creation."

Key Areas of Cooperation under the MoU include:

Local Manufacturing & Technology Transfer: IVI will provide technical expertise and regulatory support to facilitate WHO prequalification for locally manufactured products, while BIG will lead infrastructure development and technology transfer execution, ensuring efficient, high-quality local vaccine production in Africa.

IVI will provide technical expertise and regulatory support to facilitate WHO prequalification for locally manufactured products, while BIG will lead infrastructure development and technology transfer execution, ensuring efficient, high-quality local vaccine production in Africa. Clinical Development & Data Generation: IVI will coordinate clinical trials, effectiveness studies, and safety research in Africa to generate the necessary evidence base for vaccine introduction and public-sector adoption, with BIG supporting industrial engagement and market access strategies.

IVI will coordinate clinical trials, effectiveness studies, and safety research in Africa to generate the necessary evidence base for vaccine introduction and public-sector adoption, with BIG supporting industrial engagement and market access strategies. Capacity Building & Vaccine Self-Reliance: IVI will offer training programs and technical assistance to develop local expertise, supporting public-private partnerships for vaccine self-reliance. BIG will invest in physical infrastructure, such as Centers of Excellence, and collaborate on vaccine security strategies, aiming to build a sustainable local workforce and establish regional leadership in vaccine manufacturing.

This collaboration is expected to significantly contribute to Africa's public health agenda by fostering a robust and resilient vaccine ecosystem, reducing reliance on imports, and strengthening regional preparedness for future health challenges.

About Bio Investments Group (BIG): Bio Investments Group AG is a Swiss-registered healthcare-industrial platform dedicated to accelerating the localization of life-science capabilities, including vaccines, biologics, diagnostics, and cold-chain services, across emerging markets. With operational hubs in Zug, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Riyadh, BIG focuses on transferring technology, building infrastructure, and fostering local expertise to achieve genuine manufacturing sovereignty.

About International Vaccine Institute (IVI): The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is an international organization dedicated to advancing vaccine discovery, development, and delivery-especially for vulnerable communities. Through research, partnerships, and innovation, IVI enhances global health, strengthens pandemic preparedness, and ensures equitable access to life-saving vaccines worldwide.

