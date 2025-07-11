China Railway Construction Corp. 's IT unit has named 10 preliminary winners for its 2025 solar module framework procurement. The 3 GW contract covers n-type monocrystalline bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, with delivery required within 170 days of signing. China Railway Construction Corporation's IT arm announced the preliminary winners of its 2025 PV module framework procurement. Ten companies were shortlisted, including major names such as Longi, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, Tongwei, JA Solar, Chint, and GCL SI. The contract covers the supply of 3 GW of n-type monocrystalline ...

