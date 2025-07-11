Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Condemns Grzegorz Braun's Holocaust Denial & Antisemitic Remarks

"Braun's comments are blatant and baseless lies. They are an affront to history, justice, and the memory of over one million people murdered at Auschwitz and millions more across Nazi-occupied Europe," said AJCF Chairman Simon Bergson.

OSWIECIM, PL / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF), the nonprofit that maintains the only Jewish presence near Auschwitz at the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) and serves as the principal institution devoted to preserving the memory of the town's once-thriving Jewish community, unequivocally condemns the antisemitic and false statements made this week by Polish far-right politician Grzegorz Braun, who denied the existence of gas chambers at Auschwitz and repeated the medieval blood libel that Jews commit ritual murder.

Braun, a member of the European Parliament who received over 6 percent of the vote in Poland's recent election, made his remarks during a live radio broadcast, falsely claiming that the Auschwitz gas chambers are "a lie" and that Jews committed "ritual murder." These statements reflect two of the most virulent antisemitic myths in history, myths that have fueled persecution, violence, and mass murder for centuries.

"Braun's comments are blatant and baseless lies," said AJCF Chairman Simon Bergson. "They are an affront to history, justice, and the memory of over one million people murdered at Auschwitz and millions more across Nazi-occupied Europe."

"To deny the gas chambers is to desecrate the memory of over 1.1 million souls murdered at Auschwitz," said AJCF Director General Jack Simony. "Nearly one million of them were Jews, 70,000 ethnic Poles, 21,000 Roma and Sinti, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war, and thousands of others, including disabled individuals, political prisoners, and dissidents. These are not statistics. They are human lives extinguished by hatred. Braun's remarks are a calculated act of antisemitic incitement. They must be met with legal consequences and universal moral condemnation."

The AJCF urges Poland's judicial authorities to pursue this matter under Article 55 of the Act on the Institute of National Remembrance, which makes Holocaust denial a criminal offense. The foundation also calls on the European Parliament to examine all available disciplinary measures, including potential censure or expulsion, to uphold the integrity of democratic institutions.

"Poland has a moral and historical responsibility to confront this kind of hatred head-on," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Director Tomek Kuncewicz. "Auschwitz is not a myth. It is a fact of history, a site of human suffering and Nazi barbarity. Braun's denial is not an opinion. It is an act of violence against truth, against survivors, and against the legacy of our shared humanity."

The Foundation supports the investigation launched by Polish prosecutors and commends the swift condemnation issued by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum and other Polish authorities. This moment is a test of resolve, not only for Poland but for every country that claims to uphold democratic values and human dignity. Denying genocide, glorifying hatred, and reviving ancient slanders must never again be tolerated.

At the same time, AJCF calls on Polish and European media to stop giving Braun a platform for spreading dangerous disinformation. Broadcasting blatant lies in the name of neutrality is not journalism. It is complicity.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas's October 7 attacks. The Foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town's Jewish community while addressing hate. To date, over a million people have visited the center, more than 300,000 students participated in its educational programs and tens of thousands of diplomats, military and law enforcement personnel and educators, have taken part in its educational initiatives on tolerance and the Holocaust. For more information, visit: https://ajcfus.org/ .

