Announcing the 2024 FedEx Cares Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / The 2024 FedEx Cares Report is a testament to the incredible impact the nonprofits we work with globally have made in calendar year 2024. Our mission of connecting people and possibilities extends beyond business-it's about transforming lives and communities. We are committed to responding when the world needs us most by supporting those affected by natural disasters. We also help open doors for people to access education, meet basic needs, grow businesses, and so much more.

Our team members are at the heart of this journey, too. Through volunteering, we strengthen our culture and make a difference in our communities. Learn more about these efforts and achievements.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

