Freitag, 11.07.2025
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 16:57
201,05 Euro
-1,54 % -3,15
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,40201,8018:13
201,30201,9018:13
ACCESS Newswire
11.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2024 FedEx Cares Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / The 2024 FedEx Cares Report is a testament to the incredible impact the nonprofits we work with globally have made in calendar year 2024. Our mission of connecting people and possibilities extends beyond business-it's about transforming lives and communities. We are committed to responding when the world needs us most by supporting those affected by natural disasters. We also help open doors for people to access education, meet basic needs, grow businesses, and so much more.

Our team members are at the heart of this journey, too. Through volunteering, we strengthen our culture and make a difference in our communities. Learn more about these efforts and achievements.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/announcing-the-2024-fedex-cares-report-1047947

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
