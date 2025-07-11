Optimum HR Named an "OC Best Place to Work" for 10th Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Optimum HR has been named one of Orange County's Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for the tenth year in a row. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to building a workplace culture centered on trust, collaboration, and doing right by both employees and clients.

Optimum x OCBJ BPTW



Optimum HR is a full-service Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that helps small and mid-sized businesses manage HR with confidence. From payroll and benefits administration to compliance and workers' compensation support, Optimum HR delivers tailored solutions with a high level of authentic service. The company's people-first approach and emphasis on long-term relationships have become hallmarks of its success.

Earning a spot on the list for a full decade reflects Optimum HR's focus on its people - those it employs and those it serves. The company continues to prioritize a culture where employees feel supported and empowered; and where clients receive responsive, thoughtful HR guidance.

"Being recognized for ten consecutive years is a testament to the team we've built," said Kevin Gramian, CEO of Optimum HR. "We believe that when employees feel heard, supported, and empowered, great service naturally follows - for each other and for our clients. We are wholeheartedly committed to finding, keeping, caring for, and developing the A-Players on our team."

The Best Places to Work program, created by the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group, evaluates companies through a combination of workplace policies and anonymous employee surveys. The employee experience makes up the majority of the scoring, giving special weight to how teams feel about their workplace environment and leadership. The 2025 rankings were published in the July 7 issue of the Orange County Business Journal. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About Optimum HR

Optimum HR is a full-service CPEO helping small to mid-sized businesses streamline HR, payroll, benefits, and risk mitigation. Since 2007, they have delivered personalized support backed by powerful HCM technology and a people-first approach. Optimum clients gain access to top-tier benefits and expert guidance - so they can focus on growing their business, not managing HR.

As a 12-time Inc. 5000 honoree and named one of Orange County's Best Places to Work for ten consecutive years, Optimum is proud to help build better workplaces, one business at a time.

SOURCE: Optimum HR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/optimum-hr-named-an-%22oc-best-place-to-work%22-for-10th-consecutive-1047008