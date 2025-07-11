Brazil's installed solar capacity is expected to rise from 51. 7 GW in December 2024 to 88. 2 GW by the end of 2029, according to the national grid operator's 2025-29 Energy Operation Plan. From pv magazine Brazil The combined share of utility-scale and distributed solar in Brazil's electricity mix is projected to reach 32. 9% by the end of 2029, up from 22. 2% in December 2024. Installed solar capacity is expected to rise from 51. 7 GW to 88. 2 GW during this period. Distributed generation will grow from 35. 1 GW to 64. 1 GW, while centralized utility-scale PV capacity will increase from 16. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...