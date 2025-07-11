Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announces its revenue for the first half of 2025.

Philippe Le Ray, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, states: "The upturn in sales in the 2nd quarter demonstrates Vinpai's resistance, despite the wait-and-see attitude of some of our customers, who are delaying the launch of their new projects. Our backlog to be delivered for the 3rd quarter totaling over €4million, also means that we can remain confident about sales in the 2nd half of the year".

First Half 2025 Activity

Revenue en K€ 2025 2024 % change 2nd quarter 2,576 2,172 +19% Total 6 months 4,898 4,724 +4%

Revenue for the first half of 2025 amounts to €4,898k, up 4% compared to the reported revenue (published revenue, first half 2024 financial results).

Sales recorded in the second quarter increased by 19% compared to revenue in Q2 2024. This sustained growth has partially offset the slowdown observed in the first quarter. Management is therefore confident in achieving its targets, particularly with development opportunities in the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions expected in the second half of the fiscal year.

The backlog rose by 30%, reaching over €4.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to €3.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

As a reminder, the Company reiterates the postponement of the previously communicated timetable for the acquisition of a majority stake in Vinpai by Camlin Fine Science Limited ("CFSL").1

Next financial announcement: half-year results 2025, on 15 October 2025, after market close.

About Vinpai

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to cross-technology know-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating from two sites, in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan) near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulas and now has 43 employees. In 2024, the Company generated revenues of €9.2 million, over 70% of which abroad, and is established in more than 36 countries.

For further information: www.vinpai.com.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management, and are subject to risk factors and uncertainties, including those described in its 2023 annual financial report published on April 10, 2024 which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.vinpai-finance.com). Readers' attention is particularly drawn to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's short- or medium terms working capital requirements, its current financing horizon being limited to the end of December 2025, which may be reduced in the event of an early redemption of the Convertible Bonds subscribed by Camlin Fine Science Limited2. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as the Company's ability to implement its strategy, the pace of development of Vinpai's production and sales, changes in the competitive environment and, more broadly, any risks associated with managing the Company's growth. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not be achieved due to these or other unknown risk factors and uncertainties, or factors which the Company does not currently consider material and specific. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Vinpai be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, Vinpai shares in any country.

____________________________ 1 https://vinpai-finance.com/images/PDF/cp/gb/2025/PR_24_06_2025_Vinpai_Timetable_delay_EN.pdf

