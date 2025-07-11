HeyGears Achieves Breakthrough in Multi-Material Resin 3D Printing, Overcoming Bottlenecks in Dental Manufacturing

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, HeyGears unveiled its Multi-Material Fusion resin 3D printed one-piece dentures at LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2025 in the United States, drawing widespread attention across the industry.

These OnePrint Dentures leverage HeyGears' Multi-Material Fusion DLP (Digital Light Processing) photopolymerization technology to directly 3D print products with a combination of resin materials. This means that different dental materials, such as those used for components like teeth and denture bases, are printed and seamlessly fused together in a single 3D printing process. The innovation marks a new era in resin 3D printing of multi-material parts and can deliver an unprecedented boost in production efficiency for the global dental industry and denture manufacturing.

The conventional denture production process involves a complex series of manual steps which may lead the process to be time-consuming and prone to error. HeyGears' multi-material DLP 3D printing technology eliminates these challenges by enabling the precise fusion of multiple materials with different properties within a single printing session.

For instance, high-strength teeth can be seamlessly 3D printed together with a more flexible denture base material. When combined with HeyGears' own polish-free process, the result is a true "print-to-product" solution.

HeyGears' biocompatible photopolymer resin materials and high-precision 3D printing solutions ensure the quality and reliability of the results. AI-powered digital workflows optimize every step, from model design to post-processing, achieving highly efficient and intelligent large-scale dental production.

As the number of elderly grows around the world, the demand for dental prosthetics is surging. Developed markets such as North America, Europe and Japan are leading the shift toward digital dentistry. In North America, over 80% of dental labs have adopted digital equipment, while in Japan, digital dentures were incorporated into the national health insurance in 2024. Emerging economies such as China and India are also rapidly advancing. With digitization climbing, there is vast growth potential in the global dentistry industry.

As a global leader in digital dental technology and 3D printing solutions, HeyGears remains committed to innovation in the dental space. Its pioneering solutions in denture manufacturing not only open up new pathways for the industry but also demonstrate the immense potential amid the dual forces of digital transformation and rising demand driven by aging populations.

Peggy Li

sli6@heygears.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728594/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728598/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728599/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heygears-achieves-breakthrough-in-multi-material-resin-3d-printing-overcoming-bottlenecks-in-dental-manufacturing-302503063.html