Event Pulse Media: Scotty K Fitness Enters the Wasteland: 48-Hour Underground Fallout Stream for St. Jude Fights Cancer from a Nuclear Missile Silo

Immersive gaming event combines fandom, philanthropy, and fitness at Titan Ranch in Arkansas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / The Titan Ranch, a decommissioned Cold War Era Titan II launch complex, now converted into a unique destination experience underground, will host social media super-influencer Scotty K Fitness in a 48-hour Fallout Gaming event as part of GCX Marathon, a global weeklong stream-o-thon supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on July 18th and 19th 2025, in Vilonia, Arkansas. The event is supported in partnership with the Fallout for Hope Charity Initiative, a global community stream team of passionate Fallout fans that work together to support worthy causes. Scotty K Fitness-also known as M. Scott Kramer-is a Oklahoma-based fitness influencer and personal trainer renowned for combining muscle-building content with candid discussions about mental health. He's active across major platforms-Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch-and boasts a following of more than 1.4?million on Instagram, 4 million on TikTok and thousands more on YouTube.

Scotty began a unique partnership with Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning development team known around the world for their groundbreaking work on The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Starfield, for events like GCX and "Fallout Day." He appears in Fallout cosplay to help showcase charity efforts on-stage and in livestreams, promoting St.?Jude, known for its mission to treat childhood cancer and support for families affected by childhood cancer, to the community and has encouraged his followers to donate and spread awareness.

"In a world of passive support, it's time for aggressive action. If you can, you must, and if you can't you must try." - ScottyKFitness

Live Stream July 18 & 19, 2025

For this event Scottykfitness has partnered with the crew of Atlas Beneath Us to bring men's mental health into focus in the upcoming first person reality adventure series. Show creator James Henry, leveraged his powerful network of missile silo owners, built during the pre-production phase of Atlas Beneath Us, to connect Scottykfitness with GT Hill, owner of the historic Titan Ranch, a massive Titan II underground missile complex. Joining Scotty in making this stream for charity a success, are DeathcorChef making fallout themed recipes, Chad with fallout76podcast running technical support, EPM assisting in live event coverage, and even ProfessorBroman running around behind the scenes, between his own stream, to make sure the event goes through without a hiccup. The full week of the GCX marathon gamers and streamers all volunteering their time for the cause, also includes: DanClancy (Twitch CEO), Baddie, King Gothalion, Dynamite Twins, ActionJaxson, Towelliee, EpicDan22, Smirky, A Dark LEgacy, MKBreeeezy, Zeldathon, LuxieGames, AlltimaBrianna, TacticaGramma, Moonlitcharlie, Shortstacks, FudgeXL, LobosJr, TweetyExpert, Caliverse, Triple_G, Demon_Fighterz, CaptainRoBear, Ki11erSix, Electra, Aims, Munchinjesse, Elianora, BigCheese, Destiny Community Podcast, Teej, Jenntacles, Trevor May, Darkness429, DammitBennett, Pokeaim, Sparktakus, Commander At Home, Leopard, Matics, MissLaLa, Erica Nagashima, Moxy, Elderscrolls Online Community, Fallout For Hope Community, Gibbon, Terra, Burkeblack, FalloutPlays, MrFruit, and last but not least OnePeg. Voice actor extraordinaire Wes Johnson from the Fallout gaming Franchise will also be joining. Additional creators joining the stream include Juicehead, Cide, Civil Fallout, Paul Guyet, Mawtater, WreckItRenee, and more.

"By integrating philanthropic efforts into his fitness brand, Scotty leverages his online reach to benefit real-world causes. His blend of transparency-discussing mental health, personal beliefs, and vulnerability-has earned him credibility and a loyal following. That engagement enables him to promote causes like St.?Jude with a huge stand alone impact. When you combine all of that with what the community that GCX has built, the impact quickly becomes immeasurable."Beau Sexton

About GCX Marathon

GCX Marathon is a global weeklong live streaming event that unites content creators, gaming communities, and fans around the world to champion charitable causes. Originally launched as part of the broader GCX content platform, the Marathon spotlights top-tier influencers across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Mixer, and more in themed gaming events, cosplay showcases, and interactive marathons. In partnership with nonprofits and community-led initiatives like Fallout for?Hope, GCX Marathon leverages the immersive power of gaming and fandom to raise funds, foster awareness, and inspire positive action. Whether underground at a decommissioned Titan missile silo, on the frontlines of a virtual wasteland, or backstage at a major convention, GCX Marathon brings together entertainment, community, and cause-driven impact through interactive streams and milestone-driven fundraising.

About Event Pulse Media

Event Pulse Media is a next-generation event production and content agency based in Sherman, Texas. Specializing in immersive, media-driven live experiences, the company merges creative storytelling, strategic brand positioning, and cutting-edge technology to bring unforgettable events to life. From high-profile influencer activations and gaming marathons to documentary-style productions and venue takeovers, Event Pulse Media excels in amplifying community connections and driving meaningful engagement. With a reputation for delivering meticulously executed projects-from concept development through to global streamed broadcasts-the agency empowers brands and creators to transform passion into purpose, activating audiences and supporting philanthropic causes.

For more information, visit EventPulseMedia.com or follow on social @EventPulseMedia

