WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
11.07.25 | 08:04
2,840 Euro
-2,74 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8003,08019:39
Dow Jones News
11.07.2025 18:39 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 
11-Jul-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 
 
DATE: July 11, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
The agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A.S.) which is an 
authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with 
the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, will be renewed as of 14.07.2025  and will be valid for the 
following  year. 
 
  
 
  
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
  
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
  
 
  
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 395680 
EQS News ID:  2168828 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2168828&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2025 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
