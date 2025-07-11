The Parrish Law Firm: Announcing the 2024 Parrish Law Firm Academic Scholarship Winner, Ma'at Mosley-White

Ma'at Mosley-White is the winner of the Parrish Law Firm's Annual Academic Scholarship

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Ma'at Mosley-White, a political science student at Florida A&M University, has been awarded the Parrish Law Firm's 2024 Academic Scholarship . This annual scholarship recognizes one exceptional student who shows promise and dedication to their community.

In addition to excelling academically as a Dean's list scholar, she truly cares about her community. She customizes campus tours for 100+ prospective students and families each week as part of the Office of Campus Visits. She is also a 2025 Orientation Leader with the Office of New Student Orientation and the founding historian of Project C, a student research organization that helps students effect social change through coaching, collaboration, and community building.

One of her standout projects was a giveaway that supported young business owners and provided free resources for students.

Ma'at's video essay demonstrated the struggles she has faced and her plan for a bright future in the legal field. Ma'at spoke of her difficult upbringing, parents' divorce, and unstable family situation, crediting these experiences as part of the reason she chose law.

"Growing up in a challenging environment, I saw firsthand the impact of [the] lack of representation and the importance of strong advocates in the legal system."

Ma'at plans to use the scholarship to reduce financial stress, allowing her to focus on school, pursue an internship, and take paralegal courses. These will help her "sharpen the practical skills needed for law school and expose [her] to the day-to-day realities of legal work."

"More than this", she said, "this scholarship would serve as a reminder that hard work, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership are seen and supported. It would give me the freedom to continue growing without limitations and bring me one step closer to becoming an attorney who advocates for justice and uplifts underserved communities."

Ma'at hopes to become a civil and family lawyer focused on mental illness, family instability, and systemic injustice-issues she says resonate deeply with her background.

She also aims to break barriers in the legal field. Noting that Black women make up just two percent of lawyers, she said, "While this reality can seem daunting, it only strengthens my passion. This underrepresentation emphasizes the need for more voices like mine and motivates me to work to increase diversity and equity within the legal field."

We are honored to support Ma'at in her goal "not just to practice law but to serve with purpose-bringing justice, clarity, and compassion to people who often feel voiceless."

The Parrish Law Firm is a personal injury firm in Northern Virginia that has been fighting for injured people, protecting them from insurers for over 20 years. Jim Parrish and his team are dedicated to supporting the community through legal help, scholarships, and contributions such as founding a coat drive and an organization that gets kids outdoors.

Applications for the 2025 Annual Academic Scholarship are due by November 1, 2025.

