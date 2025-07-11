Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 20:00
54,00 Euro
-1,46 % -0,80
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,8054,0020:21
53,8054,0020:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 19:58 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) will host its second quarter 2025 conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00am (ET).

Results will be released that morning at approximately 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases (https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases).

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call:
    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3090be8727434df389d7c6ef39424295 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3090be8727434df389d7c6ef39424295)
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm67q8c9/ (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm67q8c9/)
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bn.brookfield.com (https://bn.brookfield.com/) or contact:

MediaInvestor Relations
Kerrie McHughKatie Battaglia
Tel: (212) 618-3469Tel: (416) 359-8544
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.comEmail: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.