Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District: Fort Lauderdale's Beach Business Improvement District Rolls Out "Road Trip & Relax" Summer Campaign, in Partnership With Popular Travel App

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Fort Lauderdale's Beach Business Improvement District (BBID) is giving travelers one more reason to celebrate summer with the launch of its new "Road Trip & Relax" campaign. Created in partnership with the popular travel planning platform Roadtrippers, the campaign targets visitors from Florida and nearby Southeastern states with one simple message - your perfect beach vacation is just a short drive away.

Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Beach



According to research from Visit Lauderdale, the official tourism marketing agency for Broward County, 49% of overnight visitors to Greater Fort Lauderdale traveled using their own car or truck, underscoring a powerful trend toward regional travel and road trips. With easy access from cities like Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale Beach is positioned as the ideal summer destination for those looking to hit the road and unwind with a drivable, stress-free summer escape.

"We know that Fort Lauderdale is a favorite summer road trip destination for so many travelers," said Lisa Namour, General Manager of the Bahia Mar, and chair of the BBID. "With this campaign, we're strategically embracing that travel trend, inviting visitors to make the journey and discover a destination where relaxation comes naturally. From the moment you arrive, the rhythm slows, the ocean breeze welcomes you, and the spirit of summer truly comes to life."

Features of the campaign include:

On-site event activations at popular summer events like FlockFest, celebrating its 10 th year on July 12

Season-long social media series featuring curated itineraries and exclusive deals

Interactive trip planning available through Roadtrippers' mobile app and website

"This is the kind of partnership we love, working with destinations that want to bring road travelers closer to authentic, unforgettable places," said Robyn Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at Roadtrippers. "Road Trip & Relax" brings together our app's mission of exploration with the BBID's vision of hospitality. It's a match made in beach heaven."

Running through Labor Day, the campaign aims to capture the growing market of regional travelers looking for a relaxing escape without the hassle of air travel. With walkable beach access, vibrant dining, and scenic ocean views, Fort Lauderdale Beach is the ultimate drive-to destination this summer.

To start planning your perfect summer road trip, visit https://bit.ly/RoadTripAndRelax or download the Roadtrippers app and search "Fort Lauderdale Beach."

About Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fort Lauderdale Beach is one of South Florida's premier coastal destinations, offering visitors a vibrant blend of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and laid-back luxury. With 24 miles of pristine beaches and turquoise waters, the area is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, water sports, and scenic strolls along its walkable oceanfront promenade. The beachfront district also boasts an array of hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventure, waterfront relaxation, or dynamic local events, Fort Lauderdale Beach delivers a welcoming and unforgettable experience for travelers of all ages.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping millions of travelers discover unique stops, scenic routes, and hidden gems along their journeys. With over 38 million trips planned and counting, Roadtrippers makes it easy to build unforgettable adventures, whether you're headed for national parks, historic landmarks, or quirky roadside attractions. Roadtrippers empowers people to hit the road with confidence and curiosity. To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

