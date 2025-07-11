Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiology Market to Reach USD 4236 Million by 2031 | 9% CAGR Growth Driven by Cloud & On-Premise Solutions - Valuates Reports

Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Based, On-Premise), by Application (Hospital, Biomedical Company, Academic Institution).

BANGALORE, India , July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Radiology was valued at USD 2334 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4236 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35Z13861/Global_Artificial_Intelligence_in_Radiology_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of AI in Radiology Market:

The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology market is rapidly evolving into a cornerstone of modern diagnostic medicine. With its ability to improve accuracy, reduce turnaround time, and support clinical decision-making, AI is transforming radiological practices globally. The market is driven by both technology vendors and healthcare providers looking to optimize imaging workflows and outcomes. Continued innovation, clinical validation, and regulatory alignment are further solidifying AI's role in the radiology ecosystem. As imaging demands increase and digital health ecosystems mature, AI in radiology is poised for robust growth across both developed and emerging healthcare markets.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35Z13861/global-artificial-intelligence-in-radiology

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN RADIOLOGY MARKET:

Cloud-based platforms are significantly accelerating the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiology market by offering scalable, real-time, and cost-effective infrastructure for medical imaging analysis. These platforms allow radiologists to upload, process, and analyze large volumes of imaging data across locations without investing in expensive on-premise systems. Cloud computing supports collaborative diagnosis and second opinions, making it easier for specialists worldwide to access and interpret radiological findings. AI algorithms hosted on the cloud continuously learn from diverse datasets, improving diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, the cloud simplifies data integration from electronic health records (EHRs), enhancing context-based imaging interpretation. This flexibility and accessibility make cloud-based models ideal for hospitals and diagnostic centers aiming for high-efficiency imaging operations, thereby driving market expansion.

On-premise deployment continues to play a critical role in the growth of the AI in Radiology market, especially for institutions emphasizing strict data security, regulatory compliance, and control. Hospitals with high patient volumes and in-house IT infrastructure often prefer on-premise AI solutions to ensure that sensitive imaging data stays within their private network. These systems offer faster processing speeds due to localized computing, reducing latency in real-time diagnostic decisions. Furthermore, institutions with proprietary imaging protocols benefit from customizable on-premise AI models trained on institution-specific data, enhancing diagnostic relevance. Despite the popularity of cloud solutions, the need for secure, localized, and tailored AI applications sustains strong demand for on-premise setups in high-end academic hospitals and specialized radiology centers.

Biomedical companies are key drivers of growth in the AI in Radiology market by developing next-generation imaging tools that integrate AI to enhance diagnostic performance. These companies are focusing on innovating AI-powered image reconstruction, detection, and segmentation tools that assist radiologists in identifying subtle anomalies with greater precision. Their collaboration with software developers, radiology experts, and hospitals fuels R&D in algorithm refinement and clinical validation. Many biomedical firms are also embedding AI directly into diagnostic hardware, creating intelligent imaging systems capable of real-time interpretation. This vertical integration of hardware and AI enhances efficiency and diagnostic confidence. Their commitment to improving patient outcomes and reducing diagnostic errors ensures consistent market advancement across clinical applications.

One of the major drivers is the rising need for early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans. AI in radiology enables rapid detection of minute anomalies in imaging data, which may be missed by the human eye, especially in early disease stages. This helps clinicians begin treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes. AI systems can also link imaging findings with genomic and clinical data to support tailored therapies. The push for predictive medicine and minimally invasive procedures reinforces the adoption of AI in radiology, particularly in oncology and neurology. As the healthcare industry leans towards precision care, AI becomes indispensable in modern diagnostic workflows.

Radiology departments globally are under immense pressure due to the increasing volume of imaging studies and a shortage of skilled radiologists. AI serves as a supportive solution by automating repetitive tasks like image labeling, prioritizing critical cases, and pre-analyzing scans to reduce turnaround time. This alleviates the burden on radiologists and helps maintain diagnostic quality despite workforce constraints. AI also improves workflow efficiency by integrating with radiology information systems (RIS) and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). With healthcare systems strained by aging populations and rising chronic diseases, AI tools offer scalable solutions to meet diagnostic demand without compromising accuracy.

Recent progress in deep learning, a subfield of AI, has significantly enhanced the performance of radiology applications. These algorithms can analyze complex imaging patterns with remarkable accuracy and continue to learn from new datasets. With access to large annotated datasets and computing power, deep learning models can now rival or even outperform human radiologists in specific diagnostic tasks like tumor detection or hemorrhage recognition. The continuous refinement of these models is enabling faster, more consistent, and reproducible imaging interpretation. As algorithm transparency and explainability improve, regulatory acceptance and clinical adoption are also growing, driving broader market penetration.

The seamless integration of AI tools into hospital IT infrastructure is driving adoption. Radiology AI applications are now compatible with EHRs, PACS, and RIS, enabling smooth data flow and contextual analysis. This allows AI systems to consider patient history, lab results, and prior imaging during interpretation, thereby increasing diagnostic precision. Automation of report generation and structured data extraction from scans enhances communication between departments and reduces administrative workloads. As healthcare institutions prioritize interoperability and digital transformation, AI tools that fit within existing ecosystems are being widely embraced, contributing to sustained market growth.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions is increasing the demand for medical imaging. These diseases require continuous monitoring through modalities like MRI, CT, and ultrasound, which generate large volumes of data. AI helps extract meaningful insights quickly from this data, facilitating timely interventions and longitudinal tracking. For example, AI can compare current and historical scans to detect subtle changes, supporting disease progression analysis. The growing prevalence of these conditions is pushing both private and public healthcare sectors to adopt AI tools that can handle high-frequency imaging needs efficiently.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35Z13861&lic=single-user

AI IN RADIOLOGY MARKET SHARE:

Regionally, North America leads the market due to its advanced healthcare systems, early adoption of AI technologies, and strong presence of leading AI radiology vendors. The U.S. benefits from robust funding, regulatory clarity, and high imaging volumes that support AI deployment.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth hub due to increasing healthcare investments in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, governments in the Middle East and Africa are exploring AI-based solutions to overcome radiologist shortages, gradually contributing to market diversification.

Key Companies:

GE

IBM

GOOGLE INC

Philips

Amazon

Siemens AG

NVidia Corporation

Intel

Bayer(Blackford Analysis)

Fujifilm

Aidoc

Arterys

Lunit

ContextVision

deepcOS

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd

CureMetrix

Densitas

QView Medical

ICAD

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35Z13861/Global_Artificial_Intelligence_in_Radiology_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- AI Radiology Software Market

- The Radiology AI Based Diagnostic Tools Market was valued at USD 2800 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11200 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

- Artificial Intelligence in Medical Device Market

- AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market was valued at USD 423 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 600 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

- AI-Assisted Digital Radiography Equipment Market

- Medical Imaging AI Platform Market was valued at USD 2334 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4236 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

- AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools Market

- AI Radiology Tool Market

- Visual Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 13110 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 26140 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Radiology Software market is projected to grow from USD 150 Million in 2024 to USD 223.9 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

- The Teleradiology Solutions Market was valued at USD 7634 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11190 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

????

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-radiology-market-to-reach-usd-4236-million-by-2031--9-cagr-growth-driven-by-cloud--on-premise-solutions---valuates-reports-302503516.html