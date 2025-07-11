JBS invests more than US$ 7 million in traceability and support for small producers in Pará

With the donation of 2 million tags, the company's initiative scales up a pioneering program for cattle development, integrity, and traceability in the state

SÃO PAULO, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS has invested more than US$ 7 million in cattle traceability and support for small producers in Pará, as part of a pioneering state program that aims to trace the entire herd of cattle and buffaloes in the region by the end of 2026. The results of JBS's initiatives were presented during the "Expedition to the Sustainable Meat and Leather Market of Pará," an event promoted by the Nature Conservancy (TNC) Brazil.

The initiative is part of a broader collation involving the government, producers, civil society, and industry. As part of its actions, JBS has already allocated US$ 5 million to its Traceability Accelerator Program, which aims to encourage the adoption of tags for animal traceability among the company's indirect suppliers. This includes the donation of 2 million ear tags to producers and 175 readers to the Pará State Agricultural Defense Agency (Adepará).

The Accelerator Program initially focuses on Southeast Pará, in the region between the municipalities of Marabá and Santana do Araguaia. JBS teams and partner organizations conduct field visits to identify and engage with farms, working directly with traceability operators who are trained and accredited by the State of Pará. The readers donated by the company record data from the animals' individual identification tags, enabling the monitoring of individual cattle across the state, which holds the second-largest herd in Brazil.

"Our actions were designed to scale up the state program by supporting both direct and indirect suppliers, with the capacity to reach up to 2 million tags for herd traceability. This phase is crucial to overcoming bottlenecks and testing traceability tools and solutions at scale," said Fábio Dias, JBS's Head of Sustainable Livestock, during the event.

In strategic partnership with Adepará and TNC, the JBS Traceability Accelerator Program already has partner companies for field operations. Future expansion is planned for other regions of the state, such as the Southwest (Altamira, Anapu, and Pacajá), the Lower Amazon (Belterra and Santarém), and the Marajó region. There is also interest in replicating the model in other states.

JBS has also allocated a significant part of its investment to the Green Offices in Pará: since 2021, the program has received US$ 2 million. These offices offer free and specialized support for the environmental regularization of rural properties, with a special focus on small producers.

The main goal of the JBS Green Offices is to assist producers from registration to validation in the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), promote adherence to the Environmental Regularization Program (PRA) when applicable, support the lifting of embargoes, and help non-compliant producers regain commercial qualification. In addition, they connect producers to requalification programs such as SIRFLOR and Reconecta in Pará.

In the state, JBS operates four physical offices located in the Southeast region (Santana do Araguaia, Redenção, Tucumã, and Marabá). Regularization is accelerated through the Sustainable Territories Platform (PTS), in partnership with the State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS). Since 2024, the offices have also offered technical and managerial assistance to producers (EV 2.0).

Nationally, the results are significant: since the launch of the JBS Green Offices program in 2021, 18,042 farms have already been regularized, and, 7,005 hectares are in process of forest restoration.

