11.07.2025 20:50 Uhr
Ronnie Coleman Signature Series: Ronnie Coleman Launches RONNIE STRONG Movement to Raise Awareness for Sepsis and Support His Fight for Recovery

Over 100 top Fitness Influencers Unite to Launch RONNIE STRONG in Support of Ronnie Coleman's Health Battle and Sepsis Awareness

LAKE MARY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Legendary 8× Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman has officially launched the Ronnie Strong campaign - a powerful global movement created to rally the fitness community around his personal fight against life-threatening complications from sepsis, while raising awareness about this silent medical crisis affecting millions every year.

Ronnie Strong Logo

Ronnie Strong Logo
RONNIE STRONG MOVEMENT

The Ronnie Strong campaign features the launch of an official website and limited-edition merchandise, with 50% of net proceeds donated to Sepsis Alliance, a leading nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through sepsis education and advocacy.

"This is the toughest battle of my life," says Coleman. "But I'm not just fighting for myself. I'm using my voice to help others learn the warning signs of sepsis before it's too late. If we can save even one life through this campaign, it's all worth it."

The launch is being supported by more than 100 top fitness influencers across the world, all uniting to amplify Ronnie's story and drive life-saving awareness and support.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to:

  • Purchase a Ronnie Strong t-shirt at ronniestrong.org

  • Post a video or message on social media about what Ronnie means to them

  • Use the hashtag RonnieStrong and tag @ronniecoleman8 to join the movement

For more information, visit: ronniestrong.org

About sepsis. Sepsis is the body's extreme response to infection and a leading cause of death worldwide. It claims more lives than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and opioid overdoses combined - yet public awareness remains dangerously low.

Contact Information

William Pohlmann
Marketing Director
william@ronniecoleman.net

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9gpEoLb1Og

.

SOURCE: Ronnie Coleman Signature Series



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ronnie-coleman-launches-ronnie-strong-movement-to-raise-awareness-for-1048051

