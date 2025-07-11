Top-Producing Agent Dan Dodd Returns to Vanguard Properties, Brings Dynamic Team and Renewed Vision

Amid Industry Shifts, Top Agents Are Returning to Independent Brokerages for Culture, Community, and True Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Vanguard Properties is proud to announce the return of esteemed agent Dan Dodd, one of the Bay Area's top producers, along with his accomplished team, The Dan Dodd Group. After successfully founding his own Side-backed team, Dan has chosen to return home to Vanguard Properties, citing the unparalleled marketing, industry-leading support, and vibrant camaraderie of the boutique brokerage as key factors in his decision.

Top-Producing Agent, Dan Dodd

Dan Dodd, founder of The Dan Dodd Group, photographed in San Francisco. Known for his relationship-driven approach and deep market expertise, Dan recently returned to boutique brokerage Vanguard Properties.

"Vanguard has the best marketing in the Bay Area, an unmatched understanding of local markets, exceptional leadership, and some of the finest agents in the industry," says Dan Dodd. "It's the kind of connectedness and collaborative spirit that agents really miss when they step away from a boutique brokerage. Coming back feels like returning home."

Over the past few years, Dan and his team have significantly expanded their reach, making substantial inroads into Marin County while continuing to strengthen their already formidable presence in San Francisco's luxury market. Dan anticipates that reuniting with Vanguard will fuel continued growth and elevate their market position further.

"Our goal is clear: strengthen our presence in Marin County and continue to significantly grow our footprint in the luxury markets of San Francisco," adds Dan.

Joining Dan in his return to Vanguard Properties are his husband Hiro Dodd, fellow returning Vanguard agent Chris Stover, and team member Jonathan Jump. Together, they form The Dan Dodd Group, a team known for their unique blend of deep market insight, proven negotiation skills, and an enjoyable, relationship-driven approach to real estate.

"Our philosophy is simple yet powerful: We build relationships, deliver exceptional results, and make the entire process enjoyable," Dan explains. "Clients who work with us don't just get top-tier results-they genuinely enjoy the journey. That's what sets us apart."

Vanguard Properties warmly welcomes Dan and his team back into the fold and looks forward to a future defined by mutual success and continued excellence in serving the Bay Area community.

SOURCE: Vanguard Properties

