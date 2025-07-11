Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") announces that, further to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") review, the Company has received approval to extend the deadline to hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to no later than October 21, 2025. The Company also announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $504,000.00 (the "Offering").

The Financing

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company intends to complete the Offering by issuing up to 7,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per common share, for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finder's fees equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds and issue finder's warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold. The finder's warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 for a period of 24 months.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and to advance preparation and permitting of an exploration plan at its flagship Mohave Project, inclusive of the historic Rosebud Mine in Arizona.

Closing of the Offering is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

It is anticipated that certain insiders of the Company will acquire Units. Such participation will each be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Private Placement due to the fair market value of the related party participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101.

Upcoming AGM

Under TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.2, the Company was required to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) by August 21, 2025. To comply with this requirement while ensuring sufficient time for planning, the Company submitted a formal request to the Exchange to extend the deadline. The Exchange reviewed and approved this request, granting an extension to October 21, 2025.

This extension allows the Company to complete the necessary corporate, regulatory, and administrative preparations required to convene the AGM in compliance with applicable legislation and Exchange policies. As part of this process, the Company will establish and announce a formal record date, which defines the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting. The Company will also prepare and distribute the official notice of meeting in accordance with statutory timelines and disclosure requirements.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship project is the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts. The Company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.

