WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 09:04
115,25 Euro
-1,20 % -1,40
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 22:10 Uhr
142 Leser
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results On August 1, 2025

WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens Friday, August 1, 2025.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call August 1 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.