KBRA UK (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of Taurus 2025-4 UK DAC, a CMBS single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the transaction is a £227.3 million limited recourse, first lien mortgage loan originated by Bank of America, N.A., London Branch in July 2025. The floating rate loan has an initial three-year term and two, one-year extension options. The loan is secured by the borrowers' freehold and leasehold interests in 36 properties, including 23 industrial assets (68.0% of loan balance), eight retail assets (20.9%), and five office assets (11.2%), which together comprise 3.1 million square feet and are located across England and Scotland. As of May 2025, the properties are 89.9% leased to approximately 107 unique tenants.

KBRA analysed this transaction primarily using our European CMBS Rating Methodology, which includes our evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, to determine KBRA's estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value. KBRA capitalisation rates were applied to each asset's KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 32.0% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 95.6%.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

CMBS: European CMBS Rating Methodology

Structured Finance: Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology

ESG Global Rating Methodology

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA's Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at 1 Connaught Place, 2nd Floor London, England.

Doc ID: 1010342

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250711549384/en/

Contacts:

Analytical Contacts

Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)

+44 20 8148 1028

rahat.allana@kbra.com

Dinesh Thapar, Senior Director

+44 20 8148 1067

dinesh.thapar@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)

+1 646-731-2334

nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com