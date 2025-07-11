Nasdaq, Inc.: Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGen Biotech, Inc.'s securities were suspended on March 5, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, and units of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Aquaron Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on March 7, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, and rights of Bannix Acquisition Corp. Bannix Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on March 17, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.'s stock was suspended on March 19, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, units, and rights of WinVest Acquisition Corp. WinVest Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on March 21, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of IMAC Holdings, Inc. IMAC Holdings, Inc.'s stock was suspended on March 26, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.'s commons shares were suspended on March 31, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Luokung Technology Corp. Luokung Technology Corp's security was suspended on March 31, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Aptose Biosciences, Inc.'s common shares were suspended on April 2, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s stock was suspended on April 4, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, units, and rights of ClimateRock. ClimateRock's securities were suspended on April 10, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. Phoenix Motor Inc.'s stock was suspended on April 15, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and rights of AI TRANSPORTATION ACQUISITION CORP. AI TRANSPORTATION ACQUISITION CORP's securities were suspended on April 16, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on April 16, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. Thunder Power Holdings, Inc.'s stock was suspended on April 22, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Charles & Colvard Ltd. Charles & Colvard Ltd.'s stock was suspended on April 25, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, units, and warrants of Yotta Acquisition Corporation. Yotta Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on April 28, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Heramba Electric plc. Heramba Electric plc's securities were suspended on April 29, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of Cumulus Media Inc. Cumulus Media Inc.'s stock was suspended on May 2, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants, units, and subunits of Aimfinity Investment Corp I. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I's securities were suspended on May 5, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.'s Class A ordinary shares were suspended on May 5, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.'s securities were suspended on May 8, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.'s stock was suspended on May 8, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on May 8, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Cartesian Growth Corporation II. Cartesian Growth Corporation II's securities were suspended on May 13, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s stock was suspended on May 13, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.'s stock was suspended on May 15, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Affimed NV. Affimed N.V.'s stock was suspended on May 20, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of AppTech Payments Corp. AppTech Payments Corp.'s securities were suspended on May 20, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Damon Inc. Damon Inc.'s stock was suspended on May 20, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's securities were suspended on May 20, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares and warrants of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LeddarTech Holdings Inc.'s securities were suspended on June 20, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Marin Software Incorporated. Marin Software Incorporated's stock was suspended on June 26, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company's securities were suspended on June 27, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.