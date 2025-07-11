Thunder Energies Corp.: Thunder Energies Corporation to Voluntarily Delist

ATLANTA, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCMKTS: TNRG) - Ricardo Haynes, Thunder Energies Corp.'s CEO issued the following statement:

Thunder Energies Corp. announced today their intent to delist and "go dark" from the public markets.

Please take Notice: on July 10, 2025, the Board of Directors, with the consent of a majority of eligible voting shareholders of the Company, approved a voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange and OTC Markets pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c); further, we believe Issuer has complied with the rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c). Following this Notice, which has been filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K, and the obligatory 10-day waiting period, Issuer will file Form 25 - NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION; subsequently, Issuer, after waiting the obligatory 10-day waiting period, will file Form 15 - CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION.

As our loyal shareholders are aware, the Company has over the past year, liquidated its assets and paid a dividend to shareholders in the form of OTCMKTS: WBSR shares. The Company will become a private Florida corporation.

Investor Relations

Thunder Energies Corp.

E: [email protected]

P: (844) 601-1956

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

P: (254) 704-2675

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Thunder Energies Corp.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Thunder Energies Corp.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

