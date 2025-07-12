Deccan Rice: Deccan Grainz India Announces Entry into Chinese Market Expanding Global Rice Export Presence

Deccan Grainz India, led by Kiran Kumar Pola, has entered the Chinese market with its premium Sona Masuri rice, marking a major global expansion milestone as it prepares for a domestic India launch in 2026.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 12, 2025 / Deccan Grainz India, the company behind the globally recognized rice export brand Deccan, has announced its official entry into the Chinese market, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth trajectory. This strategic expansion brings the brand's presence to over a dozen countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Turkey, and several EU nations.

Image Description: Kiran Kumar Pola, Director, Deccan Grainz India

With this move, Deccan becomes one of the few Indian rice exporters to successfully penetrate China-a market that, despite being the world's second-largest producer of rice, continues to see rising demand for premium-quality, aromatic rice varieties. The company aims to cater to the evolving tastes of urban Chinese consumers with its signature non-basmati offerings, particularly Sona Masuri.

"We are proud to be the only rice brand from South India to have achieved such expansive global reach in rice exports," said Kiran Kumar Pola, Director of Deccan Grainz India. "Entering the Chinese market represents a pivotal chapter in our global journey and underscores the international trust in our quality."

Deccan Grainz has built a strong identity as a leading exporter of non-basmati rice, with Sona Masuri accounting for nearly 60% of its total export volume. In the United States, the company holds the leading position in the non-basmati segment, fueled by growing demand from the Indian diaspora and consumers seeking authentic Indian rice.

The company sources its rice from thousands of farmers across India, especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This farmer-first model ensures consistent quality while supporting sustainable livelihoods. "Our farmers are at the heart of our success. Without their commitment to quality and sustainability, our international journey wouldn't have been possible," added Kiran.

Deccan Grainz operates a state-of-the-art rice processing facility at Sultanpur near Hyderabad. Equipped with advanced Japanese technology, the plant processes 5,500 metric tonnes of rice monthly and employs over 100 personnel. The facility is central to the company's rigorous quality standards, which have helped Deccan export over 7 crore bags of rice in just 15 years.

In a rare reversal of conventional business strategy, Deccan Grainz is now preparing to launch its products in the Indian domestic market in early 2026. "They say we have to win at home before winning abroad. But we already won outside. Now, we are ready to win at home," said Kiran, expressing confidence about the brand's entry into Indian households.

The company's success is deeply rooted in the personal journey of Kiran Kumar Pola, who began his career in 1995 as a trainee at a rice mill in Hyderabad. After nearly 14 years of industry experience, he launched the Deccan brand in London in 2008. Under his leadership, Deccan Grainz has evolved into a globally trusted name in rice exports.

As it enters China and prepares for its India launch, Deccan Grainz India continues to redefine the global perception of Indian rice through quality, innovation, and strategic growth.

About Deccan Grainz India



Deccan Grainz India is a Hyderabad-based rice export company known for its premium non-basmati rice offerings, especially Sona Masuri. Operating globally under the Deccan brand, the company serves over a dozen countries and maintains a robust sourcing and processing infrastructure to ensure the highest quality standards.

