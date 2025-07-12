Blacktivity to Launch as First Black-Owned Nonprofit Streaming Platform Centered on BIPOC Creators

The equity-first streaming platform offers a 50-60% ad revenue share, exclusive creator resources, and a growing lineup of original BIPOC content-all with a mission to rebuild the creator economy from the ground up.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 12, 2025 / Blacktivity will officially launch on August 30, 2025, introducing the first Black-owned, nonprofit streaming platform created exclusively for Black and BIPOC creatives. Designed to foster ownership, equity, and access, the platform aims to reimagine the creator economy by offering an ad-supported model that reinvests into the community.

Founded by media executive Devin L. White and nonprofit strategist Ngozi T. Robinson, Blacktivity provides a new framework where creators are considered partners rather than content suppliers. The platform is free for audiences and shares up to 60% of ad revenue with creators based on exclusivity and engagement metrics.

In addition to curated acquisitions, Blacktivity will debut original content including scripted series, documentaries, and full-length films. A proprietary backend ensures seamless user access and high-performing ad delivery while supporting content discoverability through strong metadata and promotional tools.

"Blacktivity is not simply a streaming platform-it's an economic and cultural infrastructure," said Devin L. White, co-founder and executive director. "We are establishing a space where underrepresented creatives can participate fully-not just in visibility, but in ownership and revenue."

The platform offers both exclusive and non-exclusive licensing options to give creators flexibility in monetization. Creators are encouraged to provide trailers, quality visuals, and robust metadata to increase discoverability and retention.

"Our model was developed to remove traditional barriers that often exclude talented storytellers," said Ngozi T. Robinson, co-founder and executive director. "We believe in supporting voices that carry vision, depth, and healing. This platform is a direct response to the systemic gaps that have historically denied them."

The official public debut will take place during a launch event at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on August 30, 2025.

As part of its multi-pronged strategy, Blacktivity will also introduce a physical creative and wellness resource hub, offering access to studio spaces, training opportunities, and mental health services in select cities.

Community Reinvestment Model

Blacktivity operates under a 501(c)(3) nonprofit structure and commits 100% of its annual profits to creator support through:

Microgrants and production funding

Industry masterclasses and career development

Discounted access to professional-grade studio facilities

All programs are designed to strengthen long-term sustainability for emerging and established creatives across the BIPOC spectrum.

About Blacktivity

Blacktivity is the first Black-owned, creator-led nonprofit streaming platform designed to elevate the work of Black and BIPOC creatives. The platform operates on a free-to-view, ad-supported model and reinvests directly into the creative ecosystem through grants, training, and strategic resource access. Blacktivity's mission is to shift the creative economy from gatekeeping to shared ownership and cultural equity. Learn more at watchblacktivity.com. Based in Baltimore, Maryland.

