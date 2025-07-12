Anzeige
12.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Hosts Landmark U.S. Strategy for AI & Crypto Summit at the National Press Club and Attends Senate Hearing on Digital Market Assets

Angel Ai proudly hosted the U.S. Strategy for AI & Crypto Summit (USSAIC) on July 8, 2025, at the prestigious National Press Club, drawing over 150 global attendees, including top leaders in technology, finance, and government. Was invited to Senate hearings on Digital Market Assets shaping policy to keep America first in Blockchain and Ai

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / July 12, 2025 / The summit served as a powerful platform to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in shaping America's economic and technological future. Attendees included CEOs, founders, investors, policymakers, and innovators from across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Pavan Agarwal and AngelAi at USSAIC Washington DC

Pavan Agarwal and AngelAi at USSAIC Washington DC

Keynote speaker Pavan Agarwal, creator of Angel Ai and CEO of Celligence, delivered an energizing talk on AI's potential to bridge the trust gap in financial systems, particularly for underserved communities. Agarwal was later joined via a live Zoom call by entrepreneur and Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, where the two shared a candid discussion on the future of the American economy, digital sovereignty, and the strategic role of AI and crypto in restoring opportunity and trust for all Americans.

Pavan was joined by the US Ambassador to El Salvador, Milena Mayorga, who talked about the progressive approach El Salvador takes. She told the audience, "We are Bitcoin country, as you know. Almost four years ago, we created a Bitcoin law which made it legal tender for the seller, and gave incentives to the population so we were early adopters". This proactive approach was shared by Ambassador to the African nation Lesotho, Tumisang Mosotho, who commented, "previously unbanked, communities that were looked down upon by your traditional banking system, they can now they now have access to financial services because of Ai and Blockchain."

The summit also featured Bill Inman, founder of Angel Twin Protocol, who spoke about decentralized identity and how tokenized reputation will reshape employment and education. A host of industry experts and government leaders rounded out the agenda, discussing critical topics such as U.S. regulatory frameworks, DeFi infrastructure, and the ethical boundaries of AI.

"This summit wasn't just a conference- it was a call to action," said Agarwal. "We're entering an era where the synergy of AI and blockchain can restore fairness, transparency, and access. Angel Ai is proud to lead the conversation and build the tools that make this future possible."

Following the USSAIC Exchange, Pavan Agarwal was invited by Senator Lummis' office to join industry stakeholders and scholars who testified before the Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee on digital asset markets. The witnesses advised lawmakers on a framework for regulating the digital market asset industry and AngelAi was at the hearing to shape the future of assets and artificial intelligence policy in the United States.

For more details on the event agenda and speakers, visit https://ussaic.com/agenda.

About USSAIC
The U.S. Strategy for AI & Crypto (USSAIC) Congressional Exchange is an annual policy summit that brings together lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to shape the future of emerging technologies. Learn more at USSAIC.com. Learn more about the visionaries who have conceived and produced this at texasblockchaincouncil.org , InnovationConnect.Ai. Learn more about the conference visionaries at AngelAi.com, and SWFI.com

About AngelAi

AngelAi developed by Celligence International, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies and more information can be found at www.AngelAi.com

Contact Information

Sophie MIchaels
PR Manager
sophie@inventus.media
914 309 8221

.

SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/angelai-hosts-landmark-u.s.-strategy-for-ai-and-crypto-summit-at-the-1048157

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
