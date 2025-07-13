MMJ International Holdings: DEA Crushes Illegal Marijuana - But Still Blocks MMJ's Legal Cannabis Drug for Huntington's

While busting cartels, DEA continues war on science and suffering patients. Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings, expressed frustration over the contrasting approaches of federal agencies, stating, "While the FDA is facilitating medical innovation, the DEA's hindrance not only blocks scientific progress but also contradicts directives aimed at revitalizing domestic manufacturing ." This situation starkly contrasts with the "Buy American" initiative endorsed by President Trump, which was intended to strengthen U.S. drug production capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers.







WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2025 / In a historic move, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), alongside California officials, seized over $123 million in illegal cannabis in California's Central Valley. Touted as the largest cannabis eradication operation in state history, this multi-agency sweep destroyed 105,700 illegal plants and over 22,000 pounds of processed product-dealing a powerful blow to criminal diversion networks.

But while the DEA proudly parades its enforcement success, it continues to obstruct a very different kind of cannabis operation-one backed by the FDA, supported by Congress, and desperately needed by patients.

Why is the DEA targeting drug cartels, while simultaneously blocking science and medical progress?

The DEA Operation: A Win Against Illicit Growers

During the week of May 5, a coordinated task force involving the DEA, California National Guard, state and local law enforcement, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife executed dozens of warrants across Kern, Tulare, and Kings counties. Nine firearms were seized and multiple individuals arrested.

"This operation demonstrates the power of collaboration to dismantle criminal enterprises," said California officials.

But one form of cannabis remains untouched: federally compliant, FDA authorized medical cannabis research.

DEA's Double Standard: Criminal Cartels Get Raided-Pharmaceutical Innovation Gets Sabotaged

Despite this public victory, the DEA's track record tells a darker story:

It targets illegal grows tainted with pesticides and mold

But blocks companies like MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, which holds:

FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals

Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's Disease

A facility that passed DEA security inspections

Yet the agency continues to deny MMJ a bulk manufacturing license after nearly seven years of delay-citing retroactive "Catch-22" policies and hiding behind a broken administrative law system.

Obstructing Science While Crime Thrives

While criminal operations flood state-legal markets with contaminated cannabis, the DEA has stood by, doing little to protect public health-until now. But even this long-overdue enforcement does not excuse the agency's refusal to act on federally authorized medical research.

"This isn't just negligence-it's sabotage," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ BioPharma. "We followed every federal rule, obtained FDA approvals, and proved our security protocols. The DEA's refusal to grant a license has delayed critical treatment for patients suffering from Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis."

A National Embarrassment

MMJ BioPharma's situation has become a symbol of DEA dysfunction:

Regulatory entrapment through unreachable supply requirements

Administrative law delays already ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court

Years of silence and sabotage from DEA's Diversion Control Division under Thomas Prevoznik

Meanwhile, illicit grows flourish-and so does patient suffering.

The Path Forward: Reform, Not Excuses

With President Trump threatening 200% tariffs to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to U.S. soil, the DEA's outdated war on cannabis could derail America's pharmaceutical future before it starts.

MMJ BioPharma calls for the following immediate actions:

Remove DEA roadblocks to FDA-approved medical cannabis research

Transfer cannabis pharmaceutical oversight to the FDA or NIH

Investigate the DEA Diversion Control Division for systemic obstruction

A Final Word:

"The DEA cannot be allowed to fight cartels with one hand and choke science with the other," said Boise. "Lives are on the line. We need enforcement-but we also need research progress."

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dea-crushes-illegal-marijuana-but-still-blocks-mmjs-legal-cannabis-dr-1048158