International OCD Foundation: NFL Kicker Zane Gonzalez Honored With Award for OCD Advocacy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2025 / National Football League (NFL) placekicker Zane Gonzalez has been awarded the Illumination Award from the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) for his role in raising international awareness and challenging stigma surrounding obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Gonzalez received the award on Saturday, July 12, during the IOCDF's 30th Annual OCD Conference in Chicago.

The Illumination Award is presented annually to a public figure who has used their platform to challenge stereotypes and represent OCD in a respectful, accurate, and appropriate way-shining a light on a condition that affects more than 240 million people worldwide but is still widely misunderstood.

Gonzalez's OCD became a topic of international conversation during a high-stakes playoff game in January 2025. As cameras rolled and over 34 million people watched live, Gonzalez was seen on the sidelines engaging in repeated, precise compulsions-adjusting his socks, helmet, and hair-as he prepared for a game-winning kick. The moment went viral on social media as viewers struggled to understand Gonzalez's compulsions and resorted to jokes.

Rather than shy away from the attention, Gonzalez stepped forward, sharing his story on platforms like the NFL's social media channels and on NOCD's Get to Know OCD podcast. He used the spotlight to educate the public about what OCD really is: a serious mental health disorder marked by unwanted, intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors intended to reduce distress.

"Zane's courage to share his story, especially as a professional athlete at such a high-pressure, public moment-deserves to be celebrated," said IOCDF Executive Director Rebecca Deusser. "His brave decision to speak openly helps break down stigma."

The IOCDF is the world's leading nonprofit dedicated to obsessive compulsive disorder and related disorders, including Body Dysmorphic Disorder and Hoarding Disorder. Through education, research, and community support, the Foundation works to ensure that no one with OCD or related disorders suffers alone.

Addressing the crowd of over 2,000 people whose lives have been impacted by OCD and related disorders, Gonzalez thanked supporters and spoke about how his personal journey has deepened his commitment to mental health advocacy.

"I know what it's like to feel consumed by intrusive thoughts. To doubt yourself over and over. To think you'll never be free. But I also know what it's like to come out the other side-to find strength in vulnerability. To see how sharing your story can help others step out of the dark.

This award reminds me that our greatest pain can become our greatest purpose.

So let's keep illuminating the path forward-for ourselves, for each other, and for those who are still searching for the light."

In receiving the Illumination Award, Gonzalez joins an illustrious list of recipients, including reality star Scheana Shay, comedian Maria Bamford, and author John Green-all of whom have helped reduce stigma and raise accurate awareness around OCD.

