Golden Age Health Pte. Ltd. ("GAH") and Innostellar Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd. ("Innostellar") today announced an exclusive ten-year Promotion Services Agreement that grants GAH sole rights to commercialise and promote Innostellar's first-in-class gene-therapy candidate LX-101 across Mainland China. Leveraging its full-spectrum patient-focused launch platform covering disease and medical education, market access and patient support to address the unmet needs along the patient journey such as disease awareness, timely diagnosis and treatment, treatment accessibility and affordability. GAH, along with Innostellar will act with urgency to bring this life-changing therapy to patients affected by inherited retinal dystrophies due to RPE 65 gene mutation in Mainland China so they can "see the future, clearly".

"Partnering with Innostellar positions GAH at the forefront of gene therapy in China's rapidly expanding ophthalmology market," said Francis Wan, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Age Health. "Our integrated approach aims to deliver sight-saving innovation to patients swiftly and comprehensively."

Dr Wang Fenghua, Founder CEO of Innostellar, added: "By joining forces with GAH, we can ensure LX-101 reaches patients across China rapidly and-crucially-at prices families can afford, thanks to efficiencies gained through local development and manufacturing. Improving patient access lies at the heart of our mission.

About Inherited Retinal Dystrophies

Inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs)-including retinitis pigmentosa (RP)-are genetic disorders that progressively destroy photoreceptors, leading to severe vision impairment or blindness, often from childhood. RP affects approximately 1 in 3,000-4,000 people worldwide and is officially listed in China's National Rare Disease Catalog (first list, 2018), underscoring the country's commitment to improving outcomes for affected patients.

About LX-101

LX-101 is an adeno-associated-virus (AAV) gene therapy delivering a functional RPE65 gene directly to retinal cells, aiming to restore the visual cycle in patients with biallelic RPE65-mutation IRDs. The programme is in Phase III clinical development in China, with top-line results expected in Q4 2025 and initiate NMPA New Drug Application soon after. If approved, LX-101 would provide eligible patients with a single-dose, durable treatment designed to halt-or potentially reverse-vision loss.

About Golden Age Health

Golden Age Health is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to redefining patient access to medicine across China, Asia-Pacific and beyond. Headquartered in Singapore, GAH pairs data-driven market-access expertise with deep medical-affairs and RWE capabilities to bring high-impact therapies to underserved populations.

About Innostellar Biotherapeutics

Innostellar Biotherapeutics is a Shanghai-based biotechnology firm advancing innovative gene-therapy medicines for ocular and other genetic diseases and chronic diseases. Its pipeline is led by LX-101, the first gene therapy of its kind to enter late-stage development in China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding clinical development, regulatory approvals and commercial launches. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially.

