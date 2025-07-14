Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2025) - A Strategic Step in Ongoing Commitment to Menstrual Education my mimi, an Australian brand dedicated to sustainable menstrual care, has introduced a new educational platform to strengthen its mission of providing accessible menstrual health resources. This platform is an extension of the company's long-standing focus on education and is designed to support menstruating individuals of all ages, especially teens, in making informed decisions about their menstrual care. With a clear focus on clear, unbiased education, the platform offers practical information on menstrual discs alongside other relevant menstrual health topics.

my mimi Strengthens Menstrual Education with Enhanced Learning Platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/258545_eb941e0984dbd839_001full.jpg

This initiative is not a one-time launch but a continuation of my mimi's enduring commitment to education, emphasizing the importance of knowledge over marketing. The platform features user-friendly guides, troubleshooting tips, and answers to common questions about menstrual discs, helping users better understand how to navigate period care with confidence.

Empowering Individuals with Knowledge for Better Choices

For years, my mimi has been at the forefront of menstrual education, supporting individuals with reliable and easily accessible information. The introduction of this platform is a direct response to the ongoing need for accurate guidance, particularly on reusable menstrual products such as menstrual discs As part of my mimi's dedication to empowering menstruating individuals, the platform continues to serve as an educational tool that supports the company's focus on providing helpful, practical resources.

This platform, rather than a standalone project, is part of my mimi's evolving mission. The company has always focused on delivering educational content that allows people to make well-informed choices about their menstrual health without the pressure of traditional product-driven marketing.

Focused on Education, Not Product Promotion

Distinct from typical marketing campaigns, this educational platform is centered solely around helping individuals make informed choices about their menstrual health. The platform is designed to deliver no-pressure, fact-based resources, ensuring that users can explore menstrual health options confidently.

The platform includes a range of educational tools, such as instructional videos, detailed guides, and an extensive FAQ section. All resources are carefully crafted to offer clear, accessible information about menstrual discs, including their benefits and usage. This approach ensures that my mimi's commitment remains focused on education rather than promotion, providing users with the knowledge they need to make informed choices without commercial influence.

Supporting First-Time Users with Clear Guidance

To support first-time users, my mimi has also introduced starter kits tailored to those new to menstrual discs. These kits include simple, clear materials that empower menstruating individuals to explore reusable menstrual products with ease.

Each starter kit comes equipped with easy-to-follow instructions, troubleshooting tips, and step-by-step visuals designed to make the transition to menstrual discs as seamless as possible. This hands-on approach further reinforces my mimi's focus on providing practical, educational tools that help users feel confident and informed throughout their menstrual care journey.

Breaking Down Barriers in Menstrual Education

In addition to the platform itself, my mimi is working to break down societal taboos surrounding menstruation. By offering accessible, stigma-free information, the company is helping normalize discussions about menstrual health. This educational platform is one of the latest steps in my mimi's broader mission to promote transparency and openness regarding menstrual care.

Looking ahead, my mimi plans to partner with schools and youth organizations to expand access to these valuable educational resources. Through these collaborations, my mimi aims to ensure that individuals everywhere, regardless of location, can access high-quality, accurate menstrual health education.



About my mimi

my mimi is an Australian-based brand focused on period comfort, sustainability, and menstrual education. Best known for its TGA-compliant, FDA-registered menstrual disc with loop tab and 12-hour wear, the brand serves thousands of customers across Australia and internationally via Amazon, Chemist Warehouse, and other online platforms. Education has been at the heart of my mimi since day one - and continues to shape how the brand supports people through every stage of their menstrual care journey.

