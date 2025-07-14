Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
Starkes Kaufsignal: MEGA-Ausbruch bei Silber steht kurz bevor!
14.07.2025 05:06 Uhr
Red Gold from Europe: Enhance your Meals and Support your Health with our Premium Canned Tomatoes, 100% made in Europe, 100% made in Italy

NAPOLI, Italy, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a nutritious diet is more important than ever. Recognizing this, ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - is delighted to introduce its high-quality canned tomatoes to consumers across Qatar - a convenient, delicious, and healthful ingredient that can elevate everyday meals and contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Enjoy this lovely recipe with family and friends.

Why Choose EU and Italian Canned Tomatoes?

  • Powerful Antioxidants: With a high concentration of lycopene, they help combat oxidative stress and support a healthy heart, aligning with Qatar's dietary guidelines and focus on wellness and preventive health.
  • Nutrient-Dense: Packed with Vitamin C, crucial for immune function, and Vitamin K, which supports bone health, Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes are an easy way to boost daily nutrient intake.
  • Natural and Pure: ANICAV members' products are carefully processed without artificial preservatives, colours, or additives, offering consumers a wholesome, natural choice rooted in quality.
  • Convenient and Versatile: Whether preparing traditional Qatari dishes like Machboos or international cuisines, EU canned tomatoes simplify cooking without compromising on flavour or nutrition.
  • Halal: Fully compliant with halal standards, assuring consumers of products that respect their religious and cultural values.
  • Sustainable and Responsible : At ANICAV we are committed to sustainable practices that protect the environment. Our packaging is eco-friendly, and we source our tomatoes responsibly, supporting local agriculture and promoting environmental stewardship.

A Trusted Partner for your Kitchen and Health

"Our mission is to provide Qatar families and culinary creators with high-quality, nutritious ingredients they can trust," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV General Director. "Our canned tomatoes not only add flavour to your meals but also deliver essential nutrients that support health and well-being. We believe that nutritious eating should be simple, accessible but at the same time delicious. ANICAV is dedicated to providing high-quality, health-conscious food options rooted in sustainability and cultural respect."

Discover the benefits of EU and Italian canned tomatoes and experience a new level of nutritious and healthy cooking. Try this lovely Mahshi Kousa recipe https://redgoldfromeurope.qa/en/recipes/stuffed-courgettes-in-tomato-sauce-mahshi-kousa/, courtesy of Soha Darwish, and for more recipes or more information please visit https://redgoldfromeurope.qa/en/

Join us in embracing healthier eating habits. Nourish your body and your palate with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe.

Follow us on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropeqatar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropeqa

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldfromEuropeQatar



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729899/Mahshi_Kousa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682689/footer_comunicati_QATAR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhance-your-meals-and-support-your-health-with-our-premium-canned-tomatoes-100-made-in-europe-100-made-in-italy-302503863.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
