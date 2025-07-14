Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has officially listed TAPTAP (TAP2) on July 8, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC). The TAP2/USDT trading pair is now accessible at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tap2_usdt.

TAP2 listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/258703_251f8ac3841b6b75_001full.jpg

Introducing TAPTAP: The Travel-Ready Crypto Payment App

TAPTAP is a global crypto-to-fiat payment platform built for modern travelers, remote workers, and Web3 natives. With TAPTAP, users can instantly convert digital assets into fiat currency and spend or withdraw funds in over 200 countries via an integrated TAP Credit Card. The platform is designed to bring seamless usability to the crypto economy, providing a live, real-world solution for everyday spending.

TAPTAP enables:

Multi-Currency Support : Easily swap USDT, BTC, and ETH into fiat for real-world use.

: Easily swap USDT, BTC, and ETH into fiat for real-world use. Card Integration : Offers both physical and virtual cards compatible with Mastercard and Google Pay.

: Offers both physical and virtual cards compatible with Mastercard and Google Pay. Global Accessibility : Supports global spending, ATM access, and bank transfers via IBAN and SWIFT.

: Supports global spending, ATM access, and bank transfers via IBAN and SWIFT. Regulated Infrastructure: Includes a personal DBS Singapore banking connection for fiat services.

Key Use Cases Include:

Independent travel and tourism

Cross-border freelance income

Everyday spending and crypto off-ramping

TAP2: The RWA Token Powering TAPTAP

TAP2 is the native Real World Asset (RWA) token that drives the TAPTAP ecosystem. It is designed to unify users, partners, and system revenue into a single token model focused on long-term value and utility.

Tokenomics Highlights:

Fair Launch : 100% community-based issuance with no fundraising.

: 100% community-based issuance with no fundraising. Utility-Driven : TAP2 is used to activate VIP levels, access virtual card services, and share platform fees.

: TAP2 is used to activate VIP levels, access virtual card services, and share platform fees. Buyback & Burn : Transaction fees fuel ongoing buybacks and a task-based burn mechanism.

: Transaction fees fuel ongoing buybacks and a task-based burn mechanism. RWA Integration: Real-world revenue is tokenized for on-chain dividends to TAP2 holders.

TAP2 emphasizes a user-first token model with real utility and ongoing value-sharing. As a live product already supporting global payments, TAPTAP demonstrates the growing convergence between Web3 finance and traditional financial systems, marking a significant step forward for crypto-based financial services.

Learn More about TAPTAP (TAP2)

Website: https://www.taptap.pro/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258703

SOURCE: LBank