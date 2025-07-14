Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - The Global Property Exhibition Singapore 2025, powered by International Property Alerts, taking place from July 18-20, 2025 at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, will bring London's most compelling residential investment opportunities directly to Asia. Visitors can explore a curated selection of new developments.

Designed to support international engagement with London's property market, the Event will Spotlight new-build homes located in prime neighbourhoods, riverside districts, and areas undergoing large-scale regeneration.

"London continues to stand out as one of the world's most stable and attractive real estate markets," said Andy Grimley, spokesperson for the Global Property Exhibition Singapore 2025. "By hosting these UK developers and advisors in Singapore, we're giving local investors a unique chance to explore opportunities first-hand, ask questions directly."

Bridging the gap for cross-border buyers

While global markets remain dynamic, London remains a key destination for many international homebuyers because of its legal transparency, cultural diversity, and long-standing appeal. The Global Property Exhibition Singapore 2025 helps make Cross-border property exploration more accessible by connecting attendees directly with:

UK-based developers and project teams

Brokers and mortgage specialists

Legal and tax professionals familiar with international home purchases

Attendees will gain insight into floorplans, projected yields, and how major regeneration projects continue to reshape key London districts.

Expert-led insights

The event programme will also feature keynote presentations and panel discussions exploring: - London's evolving rental market and yield outlook - Infrastructure-led regeneration and growth opportunities - Sustainable design and future-proofing strategies - Tax, legal and financing considerations for overseas buyers.

"Our goal is to provide more than just listings - we're helping investors make confident, well-informed decisions," added Andy Grimley.

Building trust and conversation

Recognising the importance of transparency, the exhibition will also feature private consultation areas and networking lounges - allowing attendees to discuss project timelines, property management, and tenant demand directly with experts and developers.

Location: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Dates: July 18-20, 2025

More information & registration: https://www.globalpropertyexposingapore.com/

About the Global Property Exhibition Singapore 2025

An international real estate showcase connecting investors, developers and industry experts under one roof - helping buyers make informed cross-border property decisions.

