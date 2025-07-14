MatchMove Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Singapore Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Embedded Finance Innovation

Recognition underscores MatchMove's leadership in delivering cutting-edge embedded finance solutions that accelerate digital transformation through API-driven integration, AI, and scalable BaaS models.

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that MatchMove has been awarded the 2025 Singapore Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the embedded finance industry for its outstanding achievements in technological innovation, strategic execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights MatchMove's commitment to helping businesses modernize financial service delivery, reduce time-to-market, and unlock new revenue streams through its comprehensive embedded finance platform.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. MatchMove excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align embedded finance innovation with real-world enterprise challenges while scaling solutions seamlessly across diverse verticals and geographies.

"In today's digital economy, businesses need agile, intelligent platforms to stay competitive. MatchMove stands out by delivering a powerful embedded finance solution that combines open APIs, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven automation. Its ability to rapidly deploy secure, scalable financial services makes it a true enabler of digital transformation. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize MatchMove with the 2025 Singapore Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition," said Dewi Rengganis, senior ICT industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy rooted in scalable digital innovation and customer-first thinking, MatchMove has redefined how companies integrate financial services. The company's cloud-based, API-native, and low-code/no-code platform enables frictionless adoption for enterprises across retail, eCommerce, FinTech, and public sector domains-empowering them to embed digital wallets, card issuance, cross-border payments, and lending products within their own apps and ecosystems.

Innovation lies at the heart of MatchMove's approach. Its full-stack, software-as-a-service (SaaS) banking-as-a-service (BaaS) model bridges the gap between traditional financial infrastructure and modern digital expectations. The platform incorporates real-time transactional data, advanced reporting, and AI-powered fraud detection tools, giving businesses a secure, turnkey "bank-in-a-box" solution without the regulatory and operational complexities of building in-house systems.

"We're honored to receive the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for embedded finance in Singapore. This award affirms our mission to democratize financial services and remove barriers for businesses. For over a decade, our 'bank-in-a-box' model has empowered companies to embed banking effortlessly, eliminating the burdens of operational and infrastructure hurdles. This recognition celebrates our team's innovation and the trust our partners place in us to drive smarter, faster, and more inclusive financial solutions." said Amar Abrol, President & Co-Founder at MatchMove.

MatchMove's ability to rapidly commercialize emerging technology has positioned it as a key enabler of digital financial services across Asia and the Middle East. Its deployments for clients such as Salmon Philippines, LuLu Money, Maxi-Cash Singapore, and Dubai-based Remotepass highlight its success in delivering measurable business outcomes and accelerating FinTech market entry. Additionally, the acquisition of Singapore's Shopmatic in 2022 further strengthens MatchMove's go-to-market advantage by combining a financial infrastructure with a wide SME customer base.

Frost & Sullivan commends MatchMove for setting a high standard in strategic execution, market responsiveness, and technological leadership. The company's ability to help businesses digitize services quickly, enhance user experiences, and achieve regulatory compliance with minimal disruption reflects a strong commitment to reshaping the future of embedded finance.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

