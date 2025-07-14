Interim Report January-June 2025, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter of 2025

Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 3,199 (3,180) million. Organic growth was 3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 165 (161) million and the operating margin was 5.2 (5.1) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 128 (131) million. Profit after tax was SEK 65 (60) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.7 (0.6).

Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 88 (92) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.9 (2.7).

First half of 2025

Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 6,251 (6,304) million. Organic growth was 1 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 309 (321) million and the operating margin was 4.9 (5.1) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 239 (256) million. Profit after tax was SEK 115 (122) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.2 (1.3).

"To start my time at Coor, I focused on meeting with our customers and visiting our operations to identify both our opportunities and our challenges. I am optimistic about the future: we operate in a stable market with high activity, and I see numerous opportunities for us to further strengthen our ability to deliver attractive services with high operational efficiency and profitability".

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor

Quarterly summary

During the second quarter, Coor continued to extend important contracts and secured new customers in a stable market with high activity.

Adjusted EBITA margin in the second quarter improved compared with both the preceding quarter and the year-earlier period. We are continuing to focus on improving the tools and support available to our employees and managers to ensure that they are able to adapt quickly and efficiently to constant changes in a complex environment. This will make a difference both to our customers and to our profitability. The previously announced changes to the central staff organisation, with an annual cost saving of SEK 120 million, were completed towards the end of the second quarter. The introduction of the new organisation marks a major change, and the implementation has proceeded well and according to schedule. The risks associated with the change have been managed in a structured manner.

Working capital was reduced by SEK 113 million during the first half of the year, compared with a build-up of working capital of SEK 142 million in the same period last year. As a result, cash conversion (LTM) improved significantly to 88 per cent, from 57 per cent for the full year of 2024. Cash conversion was thus essentially in line with the company's target of over 90 per cent.

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY



Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Rolling Jan-Dec

2025 2024

2025 2024

12 mth. 2024 Net sales, SEK m 3,199 3,180

6,251 6,304

12,386 12,439 Organic growth, % 3 -1

1 1

-0 -1 Acquired growth, % 0 1

0 2

0 1 FX-effects, % -2 0

-2 -0

-1 -1 Adjusted EBITA, SEK m 165 161

309 321

534 546 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 5.2 5.1

4.9 5.1

4.3 4.4 EBIT, SEK m 128 131

239 256

355 372 Income for the period, SEK m 65 60

115 122

119 126 Earnings per share, SEK 0.7 0.6

1.2 1.3

1.3 1.3 Cash conversion, % - -

- -

88 57 Leverage, times - -

- -

2.9 3.0

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 14 July 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the second quarter via a webcast.

To participate, please register using the link below. The teleconference link may be used if you only wish to listen to the presentation or if you wish to ask a question verbally. If you do not want to ask any questions but want to view the presentation, use the webcast link.

Webcast (to register for the web presentation without asking questions):

https://coor.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

Teleconference (to register to listen to the presentation and to ask questions):

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5003104

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Financial reports and presentations-tab.

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Andreas Engdahl (+46 10 559 54 63).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, (+46 702 686 430) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com .

You will find the Q2 report here: Financial reports and presentations

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 14 July 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

