Montag, 14.07.2025
Starkes Kaufsignal: MEGA-Ausbruch bei Silber steht kurz bevor!
14.07.2025 07:54 Uhr
Branquila Brand Ventures: Branquila Launches in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Extends its full-fledged Integrated Brand Marketing services in the region

MUMBAI, India, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branquila Brand Ventures, an integrated creative brand management firm, founded by Sandeep Dahiya, today announced the launch of its operations in UAE. Launched in 2022, Branquila drives end-to-end marketing and brand mandates across India's lifestyle, fashion, media, entertainment, sports, and D2C ecosystem. Branquila now extends its full-fledged marketing offering in the UAE - Brand Positioning, Creative Direction & Execution, Public Relations, Social Media Management, Digital Marketing, Brand Extension & Licensing, SEO & Performance Marketing, amongst others.

Sandeep Dahiya, Founder & CEO - Branquila Brand Ventures

Since launch, Branquila has led the brand mandate for marquee names in India - including Endemol Shine India, Abundantia Entertainment, Banijay Asia, All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), Madame Fashion, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, and GoodCo, amongst others.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Dahiya, Founder & CEO - Branquila Brand Ventures, added, "The UAE is buzzing with creative ambition and entrepreneurial energy - it's the perfect next chapter for Branquila, to help businesses grow further, and faster." He further added "With our promise of 'making your brand work for your business', we're excited to collaborate with businesses in UAE, that are ready to scale, stretch, and stand out."

Recently, Branquila announced BrandWIDTH, an advisory board comprising distinguished experts from diverse business verticals to shape Branquila's growth vision while also offering strategic insights to Branquila's partners across industries, bringing together some of the most respected names across industries - Raj Nayak, Rajesh Kamat, Vishal Chaddha, Sudha Sarin, Jaydeep Shetty, and Anand Kumar.

Visit us at (www.branquila.com)

For any further queries, please connect with:
Aishwarya Jaiswal
+91 9674681331
aishwarya.jaiswal@branquila.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730117/Sandeep_Dahiya.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/branquila-launches-in-united-arab-emirates-uae-302504091.html

