Residential solar is about to get more expensive as the 30% investment tax credit expires at the end of 2025. OpenSolar, operator of a free solar design and project management platform, highlights cost-savings opportunities for the industry. From pv magazine US Residential solar in the United States is experiencing a downturn. The industry has suffered major bankruptcies, lowered demand, and soon faces the loss of the 30% residential solar tax credit, among other challenges. And while rooftop residential solar is expected to soon get more expensive, Andrew Birch, co-founder and chief executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...